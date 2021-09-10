Editorial: Unprofessionalism and Racial Insensitivity at Downtown Santa Monica, Inc. Leaves a Lot to Be Desired

By Mirror Media Group Editorial Staff

A recent incident in which an executive at Downtown Santa Monica, Inc. flippantly used the events of the holocaust in an attempt to push the agenda of the organization raises the question: is it time for new leadership at DTSM?  

We believe people need to be held accountable for things said and at times unsaid. Especially those who run such a prominent institution like DTSM, the non-profit organization tasked with managing the Downtown Santa Monica area. The following is an account of an incident the Santa Monica Mirror recently had with DTSM that we felt needed to be known by more than just our staff.

On July 30, the Santa Monica Mirror published a column written by the members of SM.a.r.t. (Santa Monica Architects for a Responsible Tomorrow), like we do every week. The column argued DTSM was doing an insufficient job revitalizing the Third Street Promenade. Again, this is a weekly column, is 100% opinion, and was clearly labeled as such.  

DTSM was not thrilled with this column and the same day, Kevin Herrera, the Communication Manager at DTSM, sent us an editorial in rebuttal to the SM.a.r.t. column. 

The column Mr. Herrera sent to us included a few paragraphs accusing us, the Santa Monica Mirror, of being an irresponsible and inaccurate news outlet. Mr. Herrera was arguing that there was a plan to address the issues of the Promenade, an initiative known as Promenade 3.0. Mr. Herrera wrote that the SMa.r.t. column was inaccurate because it did not acknowledge Promenade Vitality Plan (Promenade 3.0) and that the Santa Monica Mirror was irresponsible for publishing this column. However, DTSM did not release details about Promenade 3.0 until August 4 and the SMa.r.t. Column was published on July 30. 

We asked DTSM to edit out the parts of their rebuttal talking negatively about the Santa Monica Mirror and to keep their criticism to the content of the SMa.r.t. Column. 

All this communication was taking place in an email thread that included Mr. Herrera, DTSM CEO Kathleen Rawson, Santa Monica Mirror Editor Sam Catanzaro and Publisher TJ Montemer. After a few days, Mr. Herrera responded, telling us we were wrong, and then goes on to say the following, copied directly from his email:

——————————————————————————————————————–

Kevin Herrera

Aug 9, 2021, 8:56 AM (10 days ago)

to me, Sam, Kathleen

….It is the same as if you published inaccurate information in a news article. Op-eds must be edited for accuracy. Would you publish an op-ed in which the author claims that the holocaust never happened? 

——————————————————————————————————————–

We were shocked when we read Mr. Herrera’s response, sent from his work email in his position as Communications Manager, a job that entails representing DTSM to the public and media. To compare denying the holocaust (in which millions of innocent lives were lost) to the day-to-day business of DTSM is not only unprofessional, it’s incredibly offensive. 

Furthermore, Mr. Catanzaro, our Editor, is Jewish and had family members who survived the holocaust and concentration camps but also relatives who were killed in the holocaust. So not only was this incredibly unprofessional, Mr. Herrera’s remarks were personally insensitive to Mr. Catanzaro and to many other people that live in and around Santa Monica. 

Mr. Catanzaro replied to Mr. Herrera bringing up this misstep and mentioned he was “deeply offended”. Mr. Herrera’s response to this did not even address his offensive remarks, did not offer any apology, completely ignoring the issue, and instead asked us to include coverage on Promenade 3.0 in our paper. 

To top this whole terrible episode off, Kathleen Rawson, the CEO of DTSM was included in all of these emails and did not chime in once to at least try to resolve some of the offensive things Mr. Herrera said. In addition, she did not contact anyone from the Santa Monica Mirror privately to address the comments made.

Ms. Rawson allowed her spokesperson to berate a local newspaper staff and then when the same spokesperson made some very racially insensitive comments, she was silent and did nothing.

In short, when you look at where DTSM is today, with the empty storefronts, homelessness issues, and then you see things like this happen with a local newspaper that is only doing their job, you have to wonder, is this really the best thing for DTSM and Santa Monica? Is this the leadership one of the most powerful stakeholders in Santa Monica should have? 

——————————————————————————————————————–

Update: On August 25, Rawson issued the following email response to Catanzaro.

Dear Sam,

There are times when we don’t always put our best foot forward and during one of the most challenging times this community and our organization have faced in many years, we stumbled. I truly regret how we communicated with you and have responded to this issue.

On behalf of DTSM, Inc. we would like to extend a sincere apology to you, the Mirror staff and anyone who was offended by an insensitive comment made in our recent email exchange. The reference was inappropriate and does not reflect the mission and values that are integral to the work that DTSM Inc. has done and will continue to do.

All my respect,

Kathleen Rawson

in Opinion
Related Posts
"But our whole housing-for-the-homeless strategy is based on providing housing. What if we build the needed shelter and the homeless still refuse to take it? We know already many of them won’t. Are we really going to allow them to continue to live on sidewalks, in our parks or at our beaches because these individuals have civil rights we think we can’t encroach upon?" writes Jeff Hall. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Opinion

Column: A Problem This Massive Requires a Massive Response

July 30, 2021

Read more
July 30, 2021

By Jeff Hall There is a populist uprising taking place in response to how the city has been handling the...

"Once buildings are converted either wholly or in part to residential units, much of the housing shortage will disappear. It’s a far cheaper and easier task than building billions of new square feet, often in places where existing residents don’t want them," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Opinion, Real Estate

Low-Cost Housing? State Keeps Ignoring the New Realities

June 26, 2021

Read more
June 26, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist From Sacramento comes word that the median price for a single-family home in California skyrocketed by...

"All of which makes this one of the most anti-consumer, anti-homeowner and anti-green proposals ever seen in Sacramento," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Opinion, Real Estate

This Bill Could Kill Rooftop Solar

June 4, 2021

Read more
June 4, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist If politicians wanted to kill rooftop solar energy production in California, they could not find a...

"I do understand that much of what I’m proposing is distasteful. I also know what I can see on the streets with my own eyes, and it appears to me very little of whatever is being done is actually working. Things keep getting worse, year after year. We all know that," writes Jeff Hall in his latest column. Photo: Juliet Lemar.
Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Mad as Hell and Not Going to Take It Anymore

May 29, 2021

Read more
May 29, 2021

By Jeff Hall On May 4, I wrote an article that appeared in the Brentwood News (and BrentwoodNewsLA.com) entitled, “A...

"The State received a portion of this beach from Palisadian Will Rogers for recreational purposes for all, as set forth in his original agreement with the State, not for housing. Unlike most of Santa Monica Bay, there are no private houses blocking access to this beautiful beach along scenic highway PCH." Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Opinion

PPCC Letter to Los Angeles Times Editors

May 25, 2021

Read more
May 25, 2021

The following is a letter from the Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) to the Los Angeles Times editors over a...

"homeless agencies appear flummoxed by the rejection rate for permanent housing they’re now able to offer, something only recently available. Did they expect a population plagued by instability and a high component (about 20 percent) of serious mental illness to turn overnight into planners interested in delayed gratification?" writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Opinion, Real Estate

Is Permanent Housing the Real Homeless Solution?

May 24, 2021

Read more
May 24, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist The ultimate goal of city and county agencies trying to solve California’s homeless problem is to...

"Some might find the following proposals “mean,” or “cruel.” In my opinion, our current policy is the cruelest policy of all, because nothing meaningful ever changes," writes Jeff Hall. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Opinion

Opinion: A 22-Point Plan to Deal With LA’s Homelessness Situation

May 10, 2021

Read more
May 10, 2021

By Jeff Hall People are freaking out about the homelessness issue – and with good reason. The sidewalk camps are...

"You and the Mayor created this crisis, and we resent being tasked now with cleaning up after your destructive policy decisions. Why are such crises not seen in Beverly Hills or Manhattan Beach? "
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Letter to Editor: Opposition to Palisades Homeless Shelter

April 11, 2021

Read more
April 11, 2021

To the Honorable Councilman Mike Bonin,  My family and friends strongly object to your City Council motion March 31st, to...

"[Scott] Wiener may decry urban sprawl as wasteful and profligate, but he ignores a basic human yearning to live surrounded by greenery and open space," writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Getty.
Opinion, Real Estate

Cities Chip Away at R-1 Zoning

April 5, 2021

Read more
April 5, 2021

By Tom Elias Palisades News Columnist It’s become like a rite of spring: Every year, state legislators reject the most radical of...

". No governor could look much worse than Newsom did when he joined high-priced lobbyist friends last fall in a soiree at Napa County’s Michelin-starred, hyper-expensive French Laundry restaurant."
News, Opinion, Westside Wellness

Fraught Times for Gavin Newsom

December 15, 2020

Read more
December 15, 2020

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist For years, Gavin Newsom had a Midas touch. He legalized same-sex marriage in San...
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Summer Blackouts Looking More Like Utility Blackmail

December 14, 2020

Read more
December 14, 2020

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist It was easy to suspect “blackout blackmail” last summer when rolling blackouts not linked to wildfires...

"But as infections of the virus accelerated across California this fall, some other tactics ordered by authorities like Gov. Gavin Newsom, the state health department and most county health officers looked a lot like guesswork, seemingly flailing at the virus without much science to back the moves."
News, Opinion, Westside Wellness

Will Flailing at the Virus Do Much Good?

December 8, 2020

Read more
December 8, 2020

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist It is well established that wearing face masks confers a high degree of protection from the...

"Their thinking – really a prejudice against all but the most dense of housing situations – is that people shouldn’t have space around them and that all neighborhoods should be open to anybody, even those who lack the funds to buy or rent there," writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Getty.
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Housing Likely to Highlight the 2022 Ballot

November 8, 2020

Read more
November 8, 2020

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist One thing has been inevitable ever since extreme liberals in the California Legislature led...

"Passing this would indicate a new, less crime-tolerant attitude in California," writes Tom Elias on Prop. 20. "At the same time, it could provide thousands of additional potential convict firefighters, who usually see their sentences reduced in exchange for very risky service on the fire lines." Photo: USDA.gov.
Fire, News, Opinion

Column: Would Prop. 20 Help Against Wildfires, Crime?

October 27, 2020

Read more
October 27, 2020

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist Anyone examining the unintended consequences of California’s many past ballot propositions cannot possibly ignore what was...
Opinion, Westside Wellness

Anti-Maskers, Anti-Vaxxers; What’s the Difference?

October 6, 2020

Read more
October 6, 2020

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist The headline back on June 12 was threatening: “A revolt against masks creates new risk,” warned...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR