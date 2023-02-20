Column: The Fantasy World of California Housing Policy

California Senator Scott Wiener. Photo: Paul Morigi.

By Tom Elias

If you’re looking for sure things among bills under consideration in the state Legislature, think of one word: housing.

It’s not yet certain just which new housing measures will be proposed this year, but if the recent past is prologue, almost anything that includes new housing – permanent homes, tiny homes or temporary hotel and motel rooms for the homeless and new construction for other folks – will pass easily.

Some of that housing is needed, but there’s no hard evidence backing the state’s claims that 1.8 million new units must be built by the end of 2030 both to avert a disastrous rise in homelessness and fill the needs of first-time home buyers looking for something they can afford.

In fact, the state auditor last April reported that estimates of need from the state Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) are unreliable because they’re based on information inputted to state computers by workers who never vetted it at all. Devastating as this report should have been, it was completely ignored by both lawmakers and Gov. Gavin Newsom; no one in any office that deals with housing said a single public word about it.

Instead, they keep leaning on the unproven assumption that HCD estimates are correct. Never mind that HCD’s current estimate of housing need is about 1.2 million units lower than five years ago, but only a fraction that many units have actually been built or converted from commercial space emptied by the COVID-19 pandemic.

So the same legislators who in 2021 passed bills known as SB 9 and SB10, which essentially ended single family zoning statewide and allow apartment building in many currently spacious neighborhoods, in 2022 passed a couple more densifying laws.

Newsom signed all these measure into law with no hesitance. He shares all the assumptions pushed by HCD’s so-called experts, despite their being found derelict by the auditor.

One of last year’s new bills is already useful. That’s a measure allowing conversion of empty office or big box space and some parking lots into housing without local approvals. It was high time folks in high places recognized the reality that many white collar workers sent home to work at the pandemic’s outset will only be back in their old offices once in awhile, if that often.

That’s why companies that still believe workers accomplish more when they’re crowded together are setting up gyms and private eateries to entice staffers to return.

Okay, one of four major new housing laws makes sense.

But last year’s other new law, allowing dense new housing to be built without parking spaces so long as it’s near mass transit, does not.

This one is based on the assumption that all residents of such new buildings will use the available mass transit and not keep or use their own cars and pickups.

Said Newsom while signing the measure, “Reducing housing costs (by omitting parking spaces) for everyday Californians and eliminating emissions from cars: That’s what we call a win-win.”

But this assumption has never panned out. Because light rail and express buses don’t reach every corner of California’s cities, folks without cars often are left to hoof it for miles when they get as close to their destinations as mass transit can take them.

Knowing this, most still drive. That’s borne out by the reality that transit use has not risen significantly even as thousands of new apartments and condominiums went up in cities like Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento and Fresno.

Eliminating parking spaces in new buildings has already led to bidding wars for off-street parking in some areas around new buildings. There will be more of this, in addition to the ongoing frequent competition for on-street parking in and near those places.

That’s because everyone wants mobility. Newsom has not given up his, often riding in chauffeured vehicles escorted by local police and highway patrol motorcycles.

In short, this state’s housing policy operates in a kind of fantasy world first pushed by Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco, whose plans to densify the state languished for years in legislative committees before Newsom began supporting and signing them.

Email Thomas Elias at tdelias@aol.com. His book, “The Burzynski Breakthrough, The Most Promising Cancer Treatment and the Government’s Campaign to Squelch It” is now available in a soft cover fourth edition. For more Elias columns, visit www.californiafocus.net

in Opinion, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
News, Real Estate

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Enter Escrow on $34.5 Million Pacific Palisades Estate

February 20, 2023

Read more
February 20, 2023

15,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom house was designed by local firm Ken Ungar Architect By Dolores Quintana Actors and newlyweds Ben Affleck and...

Nelson C. Rising. Photo: Business Wire
News, Real Estate

Nelson Rising, LA Real Estate Visionary and Political Campaign Leader, Dies at 81

February 19, 2023

Read more
February 19, 2023

81 year-old political strategist and real estate magnate passes away from Alzheimer’s disease By Dolores Quintana Developer and CEO Nelson...

Photo: realtor.com
News, Real Estate

Mid-Century Modern Home Hits the Market For $10.5 Million in Santa Monica Canyon

February 19, 2023

Read more
February 19, 2023

Four bedroom, five bedroom fully restored home for sale on Amalfi Drive Situated in Santa Monica Canyon is a restored...

Rendering: Gensler.
News, Real Estate

LA City Planning Commission Approves Apple’s Westside Office Campus

February 11, 2023

Read more
February 11, 2023

Culver Crossings development to includes over 500,000 square feet of office space Tech giant Apple received the approval of the...

Senderos Canyon. Photo: Compass.
News, Real Estate

LA City Councilmember Yaroslavsky Pushes to Purchase 260 Acre Senderos Canyon in Bel-Air

February 10, 2023

Read more
February 10, 2023

“Preserving this land for permanent open space would be a massive win for our city,” Katy Yaroslavsky says in regards...

An ocean-view, modern beach home in Pacific Palisades listed by Coldwell Banker Realty for $1,795,000. Photo: Tiffany Angeles.
News, Real Estate

Newly Listed Pacific Palisades Home Offers Panoramic Ocean Views for a Cool $1.7M

February 10, 2023

Read more
February 10, 2023

Home uniquely positioned across from Will Rogers Beach An ocean-view, modern beach home has been listed for $1,795,000 by Joyce...

Photo: Compass.
News, Real Estate

$24 Million Mansion With 5 Bedrooms and 9 Bathrooms Completed in Huntington Palisades

February 10, 2023

Read more
February 10, 2023

The estate has five bedrooms and nine bathrooms and a 520-square-foot home theater A brand-new mansion has just been completed...
News, Real Estate

Renters and Landlords File Suit Against Property Transfer Tax Measure ULA

February 3, 2023

Read more
February 3, 2023

Measure is intended to fund affordable housing and tenant assistance programs through a property transfer tax By Dolores Quintana Measure...

A Mediterranean-style Santa Monica home recently bought by David Bonderman and Christa Campbell. Photo: Simon Berlyn.
News, Real Estate

Hollywood Powerhouses Spend $30M on Luxurious Homes in Pacific Palisades and Santa Monica

February 3, 2023

Read more
February 3, 2023

David Bonderman and Christa Campbell recently acquired two lavish homes By Dolores Quintana Private equity tycoon David Bonderman and his...

Photo: Zillow.
News, Real Estate

Pacific Palisades House With Converted Bomb Shelter Sells for $24.5M

February 3, 2023

Read more
February 3, 2023

Rustic Lane home sells after three price cuts By Dolores Quintana The property at 14180 Rustic Lane in the Pacific...

Photo: Todd Goodman/LA Light Photography.
News, Real Estate

1980s Marshall Lewis Property Lists at $7.5 Million in Rustic Canyon

January 28, 2023

Read more
January 28, 2023

Property checks in at over 5,000 square feet featuring five bedrooms By Dolores Quintana A home designed by fine artist...
Opinion, Real Estate

Column: State Usurping Key Powers From Cities

January 28, 2023

Read more
January 28, 2023

By Tom Elias All over California last fall, hundreds of the civic minded spent thousands of hours and millions of...

Senderos Canyon. Photo: Compass.
News, Real Estate

Sprawling 260-Acre Bel Air Estate Up for Sale

January 27, 2023

Read more
January 27, 2023

Last-ditch effort to sell Senderos Canyon spread By Dolores Quintana Bel-Air, one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in the United...
News, Opinion

Column – A California Positive: Kids Swarm Extra Classes

January 24, 2023

Read more
January 24, 2023

By Tom Elias It’s become a cliché, the shibboleth that California has lousy public schools and most of the kids...
News, Real Estate, Video

Fashion Nova Creator Buys Luxury Malibu Home 9 Months After Buying “The One”: Palisades Real Estate Report – January 23rd, 2023

January 23, 2023

Read more
January 23, 2023

Property, Developments, And Listings On The Westside.* Fashion Nova Creator Buys Luxury Malibu Home 9 Months After Buying “The One” *...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR