Enjoying a Piece of Westside History through the Sport of Polo
Learning to play polo on the historic Will Rogers field as a treat! Learn more about the field, lessons, and how to get involved.
Coastal Commission Looks to Clean Up Palisades Highlands Trailhead
June 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The California Coastal Commission has issued a cease-and-desist order and administrative penalty to development company Headland Property Associates in regards...
Congratulations Palisades Charter High School Class Of 2022: Palisades Today – June 20th, 2022
June 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* 45th Annual Will Rogers 5k/10k Run Is Back!* Congratulations Palisades Charter High...
New Summer and Fall Programs Available at Santa Monica College
Santa Monica College hosted an open house event showcasing its new classes for the summer and fall semesters along with...
Mayor’s Proposal Would Allow for Billboards in Pacific Palisades
A proposal from city officials would expand the types of billboards and advertisements allowed on Pacific Palisades streets. .Video sponsored by...
America’s Got Talent Choir sensation returns with new show “Roots: Singing Our Stories”
World renowned community chorale and America’s Got Talent Golden-Buzzing sensation, Angel City Chorale, will be returning to UCLA’s Royce Hall...
Shop With Celebrity Chef Nyesha Arrington
June 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today we are shopping for cherries and getting to know TV personality and Chef, Nyesha Arrington. She is the winner...
Local Teen with Cerebral Palsy Walks the Runway at L.A Fashion Week
June 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Tami Eugenio-Ferreira. Last year Tami became the first ever runway model with cerebral palsy to grace the stage at LAFW. ...
Reel In A Good Time at Marina Del Rey Sportfishing
June 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Marina Del Rey Sportfishing is a safe, fun, and affordable way to go fishing. This fishing fleet of expert fishermen...
“Made With Pride” Artisan Marketplace Premieres at The Santa Monica Place
June 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
In celebration of Pride Month The Santa Monica Place in collaboration with Streetlet and SaMo Pride premiered “Made with Pride”...
Balloons & Bubbles Returns To The Draycott After A Two Year Hiatus! Palisades Today – June 13th, 2022
June 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Balloons & Bubbles Returns To The Draycott After A Two Year Hiatus!*...
Local Brewery Celebrates National Donut Day
June 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
National donut day celebrations brought sweet treats and a unique beer to the westside. Join us as we explore two...
Wild Spinach Spotted at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
June 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Wild spinach also known as Lambs Quarters is a summer green that can spice up your summer salads with a...
Family Fun and Polo Match Raising Funds for Teen Cancer America This Weekend
June 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
This weekend join Teen Cancer America for a fundraising event at Will Rogers State Park. .Video sponsored by L.A. Orchestra.
“Pedal on the Pier” Event Raises Over $400,000 for Underprivileged Youth
June 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
“Pedal on the Pier” returned for its 10th year on Sunday, June 5th welcoming participants and riders to the Santa...
Elon Musk Tweets Endorsement For L.A Mayoral Candidate Rick Caruso: Palisades Today – June 6th, 2022
June 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Elon Musk Tweets Endorsement For L.A Mayoral Candidate Rick Caruso* Palisades Library...
