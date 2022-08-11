Piccolo Ristorante offers a tranquil high-end dining experience showcasing fresh ingredients made on-site by Michelin-rated Chef Antonio Muré. Learn more in this sponsored video.
Hip Italian Restaurant for Fresh Cuisine and Fine Dining
Review: A Santa Monica Restaurant’s New Happy Hour is Top-Notch
August 10, 2022 Staff Writer
By Dolores Quintana Birdie G’s in Santa Monica has a new Happy Hour and it is something special. For one...
Pacific Palisades Burger Named Best in Southland
August 10, 2022 Staff Writer
LA Times selects Hank’s Burger at Hank’s Palisades as best burger in the region By Dolores Quintana Hank’s Palisades has...
‘Clear the Shelters’ Event Offers Low-Cost Adoptions and Vaccine Clinic in August
The NBC 4 and Telemundo 54 ‘Clear the Shelters’ event is coming to the Santa Monica Animal shelter on August...
Getting to Know Local Organizations at National Night Out Event
The first Tuesday of August is ‘National Night Out’ , a community block party event to meet your local law...
Help Protect Our Local Environment by Volunteering With Heal The Bay
Learn how to protect our environment, advocate for clean water, reduce plastic pollution, and take climate action by volunteering with...
Increase in Pet-Related Citations at Local Beaches
August 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Citations for people bringing their pets to local beaches have increased in recent months. Learn more in this video made...
Skechers Invitational Pickleball Championship Is Coming To The Palisades: Palisades Today – August 8th, 2022
August 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Palisade’s High Board Of Trustees Special Elections Now Open * Skechers Invitational Pickleball...
Brentwood-Adjacent Residential High-Rise Complete
August 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The first high-rise residential development built west of the 405 in over 40 years is now leasing luxury apartments. Learn...
Local Youth Baseball Team Wins Easton Elite World Series
August 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After nearly losing their head coach to a heart attack local youth baseball team Top Level won the Easton Elite...
Shop with Chef Brian From Local Seafood Restaurant Crudo e Nudo
August 4, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Shop for fresh local seafood at the Santa Monica Farmers market with Chef Brian Bornemann from Crudo e Nudo!.Video sponsored...
Urban Farm Gives Tranquility to Homeless Youth
August 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Upward Bound House Urban Farm and Roque and Mark Co are helping provide food, community, and place of peace...
Federal Funds Approved for New Potrero Canyon Park Trail
August 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu recently announced that over $1 million in federal funds had been approved to pay for the...
Over 30 Tiny Homes Sit Vacant While Homeless Veterans Camp on Wilshire
August 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Eight months after the start of West L.A V.A’s Tiny Home Project 30 out of 140 units are now vacant...
Three New Trees to Be Planted at Palisades Recreation Center: Palisades Today – August 1st, 2022
August 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Three New Trees to Be Planted at Palisades Recreation Center* Family Of...
Historic Downtown Hotel Providing Affordable Housing Renovated For Silicon Valley Venture Capital Firm.
August 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A historic Downtown Santa Monica building that used to contain Section 8 apartments has been renovated and will soon reopen...
