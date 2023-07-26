Iconic Cheese Store of Beverly Hills Relocates After 50 Years

Big news in the LA food world! The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills, an LA institution and one of the most historic cheese stores in the country, has officially relocated and expanded to a new, 5,000+ square-foot space just a few blocks away at 9705 Santa Monica Blvd after 50 years at its original Beverly Drive location.

