Iconic Cheese Store of Beverly Hills Relocates After 50 Years

Big news in the LA food world! The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills, an LA institution and one of the most historic cheese stores in the country, has officially relocated and expanded to a new, 5,000+ square-foot space just a few blocks away at 9705 Santa Monica Blvd after 50 years at its original Beverly Drive location.
(Video) H Savinar Luggage Provides Suitcases and Luggage Repairs
July 26, 2023 Staff Writer
Since 1916, H Savinar Luggage has sold travel accessories, luggage, suitcases and repairs. @palisadesnews H Savinar Luggage Provides Suitcases and...
(Video) Power Outage Leaves Hundreds Without Power
July 25, 2023 Staff Writer
More than 400 were impacted by the event starting at around 3 p.m. @palisadesnews Power outage effects hundreds in Palisades...
(Video) Look Inside a $7M Pacific Palisades Home on Market
July 21, 2023 Staff Writer
The property is listed by Jacqueline Chernov of Compass @palisadesnews On the market in Palisades. This home costs nearly $7...
(Video) Look Inside the yogurt shoppe on Swarthmore
July 19, 2023 Staff Writer
The yogurt shoppe offers a variety of flavors of frozen yogurt. @palisadesnews This is the yogurt shoppe located on Swarthmore...
Networking Event Coming to The Golden Bull
July 19, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The Restaurant Is Rich With History By Zach Armstrong The historic Golden Bull restaurant will host the networking event “Sunset...
Woman’s Club Holding Social Hour at Sushi Restaurant
July 19, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The Event Starts at 4 p.m. By Zach Armstrong The Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club will hold a social hour at...
Surf, Share, and Shred With Body Positive LGBTQ Dream Team Society
July 19, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Dream Team Society is working towards a more inclusive environment in the water & on the sands for LGBTQ+ surfers...
(Video) These Are Pacific Palisades’ Designated “Cooling Spots”
July 19, 2023 Staff Writer
Cool Spots LA App designated these two spots in Palisades as cooling spots as hot weather heats up. @palisadesnews These...
(Video) Pride-Colored Lifeguard Tower Repaired After Vandalism
July 18, 2023 Zach Armstrong
Glass seems to be repaired after vandals destroyed the lifeguard tower meant to symbolize the beach as a safe place...
(Video) See Inside Santa Monica’s First Cannabis Dispensary
July 14, 2023 Staff Writer
Local Cannabis Dispensary Opens in Santa Monica @palisadesnews The store is for medical use only #retail #santamonica #medicine #palisades #pacificpalisades...
(Video) Black Ink Closes on Swathmore After 25 Years
July 14, 2023 Staff Writer
Opening its doors in 1998 by a former CBS producer, Black Ink has closed in Pacific Palisades. @palisadesnews Black Ink...
Labor Day Chili Cook-Off Coming to Malibu
July 12, 2023 Staff Writer
Participants Contend for Top Chili Honors in Meat and Vegan Categories The 41st annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off event will take...
Here are Details of Malibu Farmers Market
July 12, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The Year-Round Event Takes Place on Sundays By Zach Armstrong The Malibu Farmers Market is an opportunity for those in...
Happy Hour at The Draycott Contributes to Charity
July 12, 2023 Staff Writer
Relish in Beverages and Bites Showcasing a Fusion of European Classics The Draycott invites guests to partake in their Happy...
(Video) Look Inside New Isabel Marant Store at Palisades Village
July 11, 2023 Staff Writer
Isabel Marant is now open at Palisades Village. @palisadesnews Isabel Marant is now open at Palisades Village #pacificpalisades #palisades #retail...
