Crudo e Nudo, a new Italian-style raw seafood bar on the Westside offers sustainably sourced fresh fish, shellfish and crustaceans. Learn more in this video made possible by Mobile Bike Pros.
Italian-Style Raw Seafood Bar Comes to Westside
19-Year-Old Westsider Creates Food Sharing App
April 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
OpenPantry app co-founder Theo Goldstine has a vision for the future of food sharing that reduces waste and insecurity from...
Youth Mental Health Crisis on the Rise
April 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Mental health related hospitalizations among youth have increased by 31% over the past year for 12-17 year olds, May is...
Palisades Local Celebrates National Poetry Month
April 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Palisades local, artist, and author Sara Jane Boyers celebrates National Poetry Month in a unique way that involves the community,...
Suspects Caught on Tape Burglarizing Local Cafes
April 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Cafe Vida and Palisades Garden Cafe were burglarized on April 19th LAPD is still searching for the suspects. This video...
Local Activist Speaks About Hazardous Trash on Venice Streets
With Illegal dumping increasing by 420% since 2016 local activists are calling for action. Hear what local Rick Swinger of...
Edify TV: Voluntary Homeless Encampment Cleanups?
LA lawmakers have voted to replace mandatory homeless encampment cleanups citywide with a voluntary-based program, learn more in this video...
Two Airlift Rescues Within an Hour in Santa Monica Mountains: Palisades Today – April, 26, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Two Airlift Rescues Within an Hour in Santa Monica Mountains *...
Want to Be A Triathlete?
LA Tri Club has been a Westside staple for over 20 years, providing information, support services, training & racing activities,...
Edify TV: Tesla Supercharger Coming to Santa Monica
A 24-hour Tesla supercharger station is planned for Santa Monica. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica...
Ramada Inn Homeless Shelter Appeal Denied in Unanimous Vote
April 24, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A unanimous vote by The Board of Public Works denied an appeal filed on behalf of 400 local residents and...
Edify TV: Venice Vigil for Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo
This week a group gathered in Venice to pay homage to two Black people killed by police: Daunte Wright and...
Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Needed Care for Homeless Vets
April 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
This week a free mobile dental clinic created by Village for Vets, The Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC,...
Restaurant Spotlight: Tar And Roses Serves Up Wood-Fired Cuisine, Earthy Wines With Reopening
Popular SM restaurant back up and running By Toi Creel Far too many restaurants have fallen victim to the pandemic....
Fine Wine Shop Coming to the Neighborhood
Local real estate agent looking to open Brentwood Fine Wines By Toi Creel A local is looking to open a...
Food Review: A Cluckin’ Good Chicken Taco
Breaking down chicken, pork and beef tacos from LOQUI By Kerry Slater A Westside taco spot, while a bit pricey,...
