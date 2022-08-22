LA City Controller Ron Galperin Endorses Traci Park for Council in CD-11!

Galperin joins Villaraigosa, Ma in Support of Venice employment attorney

By Nick Antonicello

Los Angeles City Controller Ron Galperin, the first elected citywide LGBTQ official, has endorsed the candidacy of Venice employment attorney Traci Park for the open seat in CD-11 to succeed the retiring Mike Bonin.

Bonin, the two-time recall attempted incumbent who has endorsed fellow Venice civil rights lawyer and tenant advocate Erin Darling has become a race of a right-of-center populist in Park versus the progressive in Darling, a life-long Venetian who played Little League baseball as a kid and surfed the beaches of Dogtown as a teenager.

Galperin, married to his husband Zachary Shapiro who is a rabbi, is the proud parent of twins as he closes out his second and final term of office as the City’s 19th Controller.

Elected in 2013 and reelected in 2017, the responsibilities of the controller is to manage public dollars wisely and effectively. Leading a department of 160, the controller conducts audits, manages city spending and serves as paymaster, auditor and chief accounting officer.

During Galperin’s tenure he established Control Panel LA, and opened the city’s first data portal. Under Galperin’s leadership Los Angeles was named the #1 Digital City by the US City Open Data Census. Galperin is an award winning elected official for public excellence and Galperin initiated the LA Equity Index which mapped some 2,000 free distribution food banks during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Term-limited, Galperin initially sought a seat on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors only to switch gears and run for California Controller to succeed the term-limited Betty Yee who endorsed the LA Democrat.

Galperin would only garner just 10.7% of the vote in the June Primary that saw Republican Lanhee Chen lead the field with 37% of the vote as he attempts to become the first Republican to win statewide office since the reelection of California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2006.

California Board of Equalization member and former San Francisco Supervisor Malia Cohen finished second eliminating Galperin from the fall contest.

Chen, a Stanford University fellow and lecturer is the only Republican that is making a serious run in what has become a one-party state here in California.

The California Controller will preside over a nearly $259 billion dollar state budget.

A graduate of Harvard University with four advanced degrees, Chen has served in the administrations of both Democrats and Republicans. Married with two children, Chen’s parents immigrated from Taiwan to the United States and he grew-up in Los Angeles as avid Dodger and Laker fan.

Chen now resides in northern California and was previously  appointed to the bipartisan Social Security Advisory Board by former President Barack Obama and was confirmed by the United States Senate.

Galperin offered the following statement why he was endorsing the first-time candidate in District-11.

“I am proud to endorse Traci Park because she will be a champion for residents of Council District 11 and for everyone in Los Angeles. Traci is a fighter and a consensus builder, two skills that will serve her well as she works with a new mayor and the City Council to take on the extraordinary challenges facing LA today.”

Nick Antonicello is a longtime Venetian who is covering the race for LA City Council and how it impacts the Venice community. To contact Antonicello, e-mail him at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Opinion
Related Posts
Opinion

West LA Dems Deliver Overwhelming Endorsement of Erin Darling, Receives 80.6% of Club Ballots

August 16, 2022

Read more
August 16, 2022

Darling picks up additional labor support, Park secures the endorsement of California Treasurer Fiona Ma! By Nick Antonicello On a...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Time to Crack Down on Vacant Homes’ Owners

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist ​​There is no doubt California has a housing shortage. That’s fact even in the wake of...

Bob Hertzberg. Photo: Courtesy of Bob Hertzberg
Opinion

Column: Iconic Legislative Leader Seeks to Represent West LA on County Board of Supervisors

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

Senator Bob Hertzberg plans to use his political capital to address homelessness, housing, public safety, jobs, and other quality-of-life concerns...

Photo: Meghan Reardon.
Dining, Food & Drink, News, Opinion

Review: A Santa Monica Restaurant’s New Happy Hour is Top-Notch

August 10, 2022

Read more
August 10, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Birdie G’s in Santa Monica has a new Happy Hour and it is something special. For one...

LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. Photo: Facebook.
Opinion

LA Supervisor Sheila Kuehl Endorses Erin Darling for Council in CD-11

July 26, 2022

Read more
July 26, 2022

By Nick Antonicello Retiring Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, the first openly gay member of the California legislature and...
Opinion

Column: “Temperament & Patience” Define Judicial Candidate Lyons Yearning for Public Service!

July 26, 2022

Read more
July 26, 2022

Judicial candidate Melissa Lyons has a different perspective as she sees the application of justice upfront in her current role...

Billionaire real-estate developer Rick Caruso. Photo: carusocan.com.
Opinion

Column: Can Caruso Can?

July 19, 2022

Read more
July 19, 2022

Billionaire developer’s forty-million dollar plus campaign falls short and flat, as he limps into runoff with Washington, DC insider Karen...

Erin Darling: Photo: Courtesy.
Opinion

Column: Darling – The LA Democratic Party’s Choice for Council in CD-11!

July 15, 2022

Read more
July 15, 2022

Crucial party endorsement consolidates progressives and left-of-center Democrats behind the first-place finisher in the June 7th primary that formerly endorsed...
News, Opinion

Column: Public Service Is Her Calling!

July 12, 2022

Read more
July 12, 2022

Judicial Candidate Melissa Renee Hammond spent her life planning for this moment, to serve as a Judge of the Superior...
Opinion, Real Estate

Affordability Answer: A New Tax on Housing Speculators?

July 8, 2022

Read more
July 8, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist The TV commercials and online ads are fast becoming ubiquitous: “We’ll buy your house as is,”...
Opinion

Column: Groundwater Law Has Not Stopped Subsidence

July 1, 2022

Read more
July 1, 2022

By Tom Elias Drive almost any road in the vast San Joaquin Valley and you’ll see irrigation pipes standing up...

Left: Traci Park. Right: Erin Darling. Photos: Official.
Opinion

Inside CD-11 2022: ‘Moderate Middle’ Could Be the Deciding Factor in Darling/Park Contest for LA City Council!

June 30, 2022

Read more
June 30, 2022

The Allison Holdorff-Polhill, Mike Newhouse vote total combines for 10,500 votes or nearly 16% of the vote up for grabs...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Opinion

Column: Where Will We Shelter the Homeless?

June 23, 2022

Read more
June 23, 2022

By Jeff Hall Federal Judge David O. Carter is a hero, as far as I’m concerned.  He essentially forced the...
News, Opinion

Column: LA Election Results Remain Tight, Close & Competitive Come the Fall Runoffs!

June 23, 2022

Read more
June 23, 2022

By Nick Antonicello The results for the June 7th Primary continue to trickle-in with not much change:  In that special...
Opinion

Column: The Endorsement Race!

June 13, 2022

Read more
June 13, 2022

With 40 percent of the CD-11 vote up for grabs and four months to go, Park & Darling will compete...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR