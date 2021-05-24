Live Comedy is Back in Venice

After a long shutdown due to Covid-19 live comedy has returned to Venice and Comedy Compound is now hosting a weekly show, learn more in this video brought to you by The Bike Shop Santa Monica.

Edify TV: Officials Unable to Move Venice RV

May 25, 2021

Four LA agencies were unable to move an RV illegally parked in Venice last week. Brought to you by School...
Palisades Malibu YMCA Expands Hours: Palisades Today – May 24, 2021

May 25, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Malibu YMCA Expands Hours * Topanga Elementary Charter Reopens After...
Is It Safe To Cook With Olive Oil?

May 20, 2021

This week on Market Report Juliet Lemar talks with a local olive oil vender about the health effects of cooking...
Malibu Protects Mountain Lions with Stricter Pesticide Policies

May 19, 2021

The Coastal Commission recently granted the City of Malibu permission to expand its regulations on pesticides to protect wildlife and...
Animal Safety During Rattlesnake Season

May 19, 2021

An estimated 150,000 dogs and cats are bitten by venomous snakes each year in the United States, learn how to...
Design Review Board Discusses 76 Expansion Plan

May 19, 2021

76 Gas Station on Via de la Paz is under review for a new look after a recent vote from...
Edify TV: Hear From Palisades Fire Front Line Firefighter

May 19, 2021

The Palisades fire is now 72% contained and the suspected arsonist is in custody, hear from a Los Angeles Firefighter...
Jules Muck is Breaking Barriers for Female Artists Everywhere

May 19, 2021

World travelled artist and Venice Beach local Jules Muck shares unique journey as a female artist rising to world recognition....
Edify TV: LA Metro is Hiring

May 18, 2021

With the county beginning to fully reopen, LA Metro has announced plans to hire nearly 1,000 new drivers, learn more...
Pali High Charter School Student Earns National Merit Scholarship: Palisades Today – May 17, 2021

May 18, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pali High Charter School Student Earns National Merit Scholarship * LAFD...
Traveling with Your Pet This Summer?

May 17, 2021

Prepare for summer vacation with your fur-baby, here with some helpful tips is animal expert and Santa Monica Animal Shelter...
Edify TV: Culver City Ivy Station Complete

May 15, 2021

Four years of construction and $350 million dollars later, the Culver City Ivy Station development is ready for people to...
Sew to Go?

May 15, 2021

Local sewing school The Sew Chateau found a unique way to survive pandemic closures and has finally reopened for business....
Anti-Semitic Graffiti Seen Along Bike Path

May 13, 2021

Anti-Semitic messages stenciled in graffiti on benches along the bike path from Will Rogers Beach to Venice cause concern. This...
Fire at Casa Nostra Restaurant Under Investigation

May 13, 2021

A highly damaging fire that broke out on Thursday April 22nd at Casa Nostra restaurant in the Highlands shopping center...

