Santa Monica Animal Shelter Foundation is hosting an open house event on June 4th between 12pm – 3pm to raise money for much needed services and supplies directly benefiting local animals. Learn more and see some of the current adoptable animals in this video brought to you by Santa Monica Bike Shop.
Live Music, Food, and Fun Event Supporting Local Animal Shelter This Weekend!
Memorial Mural For Molly Steinsapir Unveiled At Theatre Palisades: Palisades Today – May 31st, 2022
May 31, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Memorial Mural For Molly Steinsapir Unveiled At Theatre Palisades* Win $1000 Dollars...
Music Festival Inspired Food Event ‘Eeeeeats Con LA’
May 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
‘Eeeeeats Con LA’ was a culinary event featuring food from around the world and many local favorites in addition to...
Palisades YMCA Provides Groceries For Our Food Insecure Neighbors
May 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Palisades YMCA participates in the FeedLA a program which is helping a growing number of our neighbors get the...
Santa Monica Early Childhood Lab School Unveiled
May 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica Early Childhood Lab School was created in partnership with Santa Monica College, the City of Santa Monica,...
Palisades Library Reopens After Nearly Two Years Of Closure: Palisades Today – May 23rd, 2022
May 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Palisades Library Reopens After Nearly Two Years Of Closure * Private Developer Fined...
HerbalLife24 Triathlon L.A Kicks Off on Venice Beach
May 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Over 2,000 athletes competed in this year’s Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles event. Learn more about who competed and who won...
‘Shop Like a Chef’ Tips for Efficiency at The Farmers Market
May 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local Chef Chris Sayegh from Nostalgia bar and lounge gives us tips for shopping efficiently at the Santa Monica Farmers...
“Breaking the Cycle” Foster Youth Awareness Month
May 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Angels Nest is helping foster youth break the cycle of homelessness and poverty through education. Learn how you can get...
Westwood Connect Day Empowers Our Unhoused Neighbors With Resource Rich Solutions
May 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Westwood Connect Day brought together community partners, service providers, governmental agencies, and dedicated volunteers to connect our unhoused neighbors to...
American Youth Soccer Now Accepting Registrations For Upcoming Season! Palisades Today – May 16th, 2022
May 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Pali High School Photography Teacher Hosts Summer Camp * American Youth Soccer Now...
Community Policing at the Heart of Beat Four
May 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) Program thrives through community involvement and collective work. Today we hear from Officer Aaron Alpert...
New Metro Micro Rideshare Offers $1 Rides
Metro’s new Mirco rideshare offers small scale rides within specific hyper local zones. Learn more in this video sponsored by...
Win $1000 For Best July 4th Parade Float!: Palisades Today – May 10th, 2022
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Win $1000 For Best July 4th Parade Float!* L.A Dept Of Recreation...
Video: Westside E-Scooter Injury Rate High Than National Rate for Motorcycles
The Westside’s injury rate for e-scooters is higher than the national rate for motorcycles, a new study has found. Learn...
Meet SMPD Beat Three Neighborhood Resource Officers
May 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) Program is based around the concept of community policing and collective involvement. Today we met...
