Local Doctor Helps Cure Cervical Cancer Worldwide

Cervical cancer is 100% preventable with accessible screenings. Dr. Gordon is helping provide life saving treatment and screenings in under-resourced areas around the World. 
.
Video brought to you by Deasy Penner Podley.

in Video, Wellness
