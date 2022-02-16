Lovefood.com declared Patrick’s Roadhouse the best roadside diner in California. Learn more about this eccentric restaurant and the history behind their iconic image in this video.
.
Sponsored by Sheriff Alex Villanueva
Local Gem Awarded Best Roadside Diner in California
Lovefood.com declared Patrick’s Roadhouse the best roadside diner in California. Learn more about this eccentric restaurant and the history behind their iconic image in this video.
Snoop Dogg’s Family Opens New Beauty Bar In Santa Monica
February 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Chateau Beauty Bar is the newest black-owned business to open in the heart of Santa Monica. Hear from the owners...
John O’Groats Celebrating 40th Anniversary With Giveaway
February 16, 2022 Staff Writer
$40 gift cards for first 40 patrons By Kerry Slater John O’Groats, the beloved breakfast West Los Angeles restaurant, will...
Esteemed Chefs Open Palisades Italian Restaurant
February 16, 2022 Staff Writer
Angelini Ristorante & Bar at Palisades Village in Pacific Palisades now open By Kerry Slater Two esteemed Italian chefs have...
Self Service Library Access at Ocean Park Branch
February 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Ocean Park Branch Library has a new self service program for accessing materials and technology. .Video brought to you by Kline...
West LA Red Cross Donates Comfort Kits to Veterans
February 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The American Red Cross is supporting our Veterans by supplying comfort kits. Learn how you can get involved in this...
Local Storefront Elizabeth Lamont Has Moved: Palisades Today – February 14th, 2022
February 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Local Storefront Elizabeth Lamont Has Moved * Boy Scouts Partner With Councilman Mike Bonin...
New Composting Law For California
February 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Are You Composting Correctly? Learn what to put in your green bins in this video brought to you by Sheriff...
Unique Local Date Ideas For Valentines Day
February 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Looking for a Valentine’s Day date idea that supports local businesses and will impress your date? Today we visit three...
Super Bowl Pre-Game Show to Be Broadcast From Santa Monica Pier
February 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica Pier will be the location for the Super Bowl Pre-Game show broadcast. Learn more in this video...
Valentine’s Day at McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams In Palisades Village
February 10, 2022 Staff Writer
Free Heart Shaped Cone With Every Scoop By Dolores Quintana McConnells’ Fine Ice Cream in Palisades Village is offering a...
Citizen Public Market Restaurants Offering Superbowl Game Day Specials and Big Screen TV
February 9, 2022 Staff Writer
You Can Watch The Game While Eating Tasty Food By Dolores Quintana Citizen Public Market in Culver City is hosting...
Local Gift Store Closing After 40 years
February 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Gift Garden is closing its doors after 40 years in the community. Today we chat with store owner Susan about...
Market Report: What Veggie Can You Substitute For Potatoes?
February 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Want potatoes without the carbs? Try using turnips. These versatile veggies can create an entire meal all by themselves. Learn...
Local Bakeries Sweet Valentine’s Day Specials
February 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The holiday of love is just around the corner and in celebration we visited three Westside bakeries celebrating Valentine’s Day...
Resilient Palisades Launches Phase One Of Micro Grid Solar Plan: Palisades Today – February 7th, 2022
February 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Resilient Palisades Launches Phase One Of Micro Grid Solar Plan* Palisades Democratic...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Snoop Dogg’s Family Opens New Beauty Bar In Santa Monica
Chateau Beauty Bar is the newest black-owned business to open in the heart of Santa Monica. Hear from the owners...Read more
POPULAR
Super Bowl Pre-Game Show to Be Broadcast From Santa Monica Pier
The Santa Monica Pier will be the location for the Super Bowl Pre-Game show broadcast. Learn more in this video...Read more