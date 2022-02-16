Local Gem Awarded Best Roadside Diner in California

Lovefood.com declared Patrick’s Roadhouse the best roadside diner in California. Learn more about this eccentric restaurant and the history behind their iconic image in this video.
.
Sponsored by Sheriff Alex Villanueva

in Dining, Food & Drink, Video
