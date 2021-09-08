Market Report: Nutrition and Flavor Packed Inside An Unusual Fruit

Passion fruit is a versatile tropical addition for your next smoothie, cocktail, or breakfast treat. Today we learn from the expert farmer how to choose the most delicious ones in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.

in Food & Drink, Video
