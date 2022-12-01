Pomegranates and persimmons for your holiday meals, drinks, and decor.
Video sponsored by ICE Santa Monica.
Market Report: Pomegranates For Your Holiday Meal and Decor
Live Music Comes to The Draycott Next Week
November 30, 2022 Staff Writer
Concerts set for Monday and Tuesday By Dolores Quintana The Culver Steps complex has a new ramen restaurant on the...
Pacific Palisades Restaurant’s Burger Named Best in the Southland
November 30, 2022 Staff Writer
Hank’s Palisades’ burger named best in the Southland by the LA Times Hank’s restaurant in the Pacific Palisades and Executive...
Free Holiday Events In Downtown Santa Monica This December
November 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica Place hosts weekly events throughout the month of December, learn what is happening in this video sponsored...
Local Teen Launches Adaptive Clothing Line After Traumatic Brain Injury
November 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Young actress and local teen Lalia Susini suffered a traumatic brain injury after a freak swing accident. Her experience inspired...
George Wolfberg Park At Potrero Canyon Opening Ceremony This Weekend
November 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Department Of Water And Power Is Seeing Input From The Community* George...
The Longest-Running Nutcracker Production In Socal Returns on Thanksgiving Weekend
November 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Westside Ballet’s version of the classic Nutcracker production returns for the 49th year featuring over 85 dancers, 225 costumes, and...
Angel City Chorale Live Performance Celebrates Holiday Season
November 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Back with a live performance Angel City Chorale Celebrates Holiday Season..Video sponsored by Meals on Wheels.
Coral Tree Cafe Celebrates 20 Years With Lively Event
November 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Coral Tree Cafe is celebrating its 20th anniversary on November 30th with live music, giveaways, and drink specials, learn how...
Prima Cantina Now Open in Kayndaves Space
November 23, 2022 Staff Writer
Santa Monica restaurant expands to Pacific Palisades By Dolores Quintana Prima Cantina’s new Pacific Palisades location is now officially open...
Nourish L.A Feeds Thousands Each Week With Excess Food
November 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local organization Nourish L.A turns excess food into groceries for those who are food insecure in our neighborhoods and the...
Gladstones Ranked in Top 100 Grossing Independent Restaurants in U.S
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Gladstones Ranked in Top 100 Grossing Independent Restaurants in U.S* Malibu-Pacific Palisades...
ICE Grand Opening Welcomes over 1,300 Skaters on Opening Day
ICE Santa Monica has returned for all day skating and fun for the whole family learn about what’s changed after...
Local Lions Club Donation Event Helps Homeless Veterans at West L.A VA Campus
Venice Marina Lions Club donated clothing and toiletries to homeless veterans during a veterans day event at the West L.A...
Unique Architectural “Modern Tree House” Lists in Rustic Canyon: Palisades Real Estate Report – November 21st, 2022
November 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Dr. Dre Lists $20M Carbon Beach Malibu Home* Unique Architectural “Modern Tree House”...
Local Luxury Realtor Mark Handler Named in Top 1% of Global Agents
November 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Recently named top 1% of all Coldwell Banker Agents Worldwide, Global Luxury Estates Director, Mark Handler knows the Westside market...
