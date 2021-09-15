Padron Peppers are a great alternative to traditional Shishito peppers and today we learn how to prepare these tasty peppers for your next snack. Video brought to you by Santa Monica College.
Market Report: Shishitos Without the Spice?
LA City Council Approves New Multifamily Building in Westwood
September 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles City Council has approved a new multifamily building for the corner of Wilshire and Westwood blvd, learn more...
Heroes Golf Course Supports Veterans Through Play
Heroes Golf Course is Dedicated to Helping Veterans Recover from Illness and Successfully Assimilate Back into Society all while providing...
Vaccine and Mask Mandates for Santa Monica College In-Person Classes this Fall
As Santa Monica College returns for the fall semester new protocols are in place, learn about campus capacity, vaccine and...
Fairmont Miramar Suing Insurance Companies For Unpaid Covid Business Losses
The Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica is suing multiple insurance companies for allegedly breaching insurance contracts that...
Crossing Guard Talks Street Safety as Students Return to Classes
As students begin the fall semester Safer Routes to School is improving school crosswalks and providing important information for parents...
St. Matthews Music Guild Resumes Live Concerts on September 17th: Palisades Today – September 13, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Nancy Cleveland Seeks Volunteers to Help Water Trees at Will Rogers...
Students Helping Students Level Up Their Education Resources
September 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Level Up LA is a Westside based organization started by high school students at Pali High to help provide essential...
Clear the Shelters Pet Adoption Event Happening Now!
September 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
NBC4’s Clear The Shelters Pet Adoption and Donation Drive is happening now through September 19th. Participating shelters are offering reduced...
Market Report: Nutrition and Flavor Packed Inside An Unusual Fruit
September 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Passion fruit is a versatile tropical addition for your next smoothie, cocktail, or breakfast treat. Today we learn from the...
Matt Damon Reduces Sale Price Of Palisades Mansion By $3m: Palisades Today – September 7, 2021
September 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Two Ficus Trees Along Sunset Blvd Will Soon Be Replaced *...
Westside Local Becomes LAPD’s New Senior Lead Officer
Westside local and LAPD’s new Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin chats about his life growing up in Venice, his approach...
Reimagine Everyday Materials Into Works of Art at ReDiscover’s Fall Camps
ReDiscover Center is now offering Fall programs focused on education and creative expression within schools and at their 2,500 sf...
Breaking the Cycle of Poverty Through the Power of Work
The Little Market is a mission driven nonprofit organization with the fundamental belief that every person deserves a safe job,...
Local Hoopers Rejoice As Venice Basketball League Returns
September 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Venice Basketball League is officially back on the courts after nearly 2 years of closure. Nick Ansom joins us...
Weekly Skate Meetup Cultivates an Inclusive Community
September 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
L.A Skate Hunnies was born during the pandemic as a way to connect with others through exercise, in just over...
