Today we visit Murray Farms to learn all about new varieties of grapes that could be coming to a market near you. Learn more in this video brought to you by School of Rock.
Market Report: Where do New Grape Varieties Come From?
Edify TV: Vaccine Mandates Coming for LA?
Today we hit the streets of the Westside and ask locals their thoughts on potential rules requiring vaccines for certain...
Palisades Father and Son Arrested in Hawaii for Alleged Fake Vaccination Cards: Palisades Today – August 17, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Father and Son Arrested in Hawaii for Alleged Fake Vaccination...
Local Bakery Hosts Live Music on Sawtelle Blvd
New date night idea? Local bakery B Sweet hosts a free live music event on Sawtelle Blvd every week, tune...
Esteemed Italian Osteria Opening Palisades Restaurant
August 12, 2021 Staff Writer
Angelini Osteria opening in Palisades Village this winter By Kerry Slater An esteemed Italian osteria is opening a restaurant in...
How to Cook Squash Blossoms A Farm to Table Tutorial: Market Report
August 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today we take a culinary journey from the market to the kitchen with a fun recipe and even better experience...
Pop Up Kitten Lounge is Saving Lives on Abbot Kinney Blvd
Kitten Season is upon us and CatCafe Lounge is hosting a pop up “Tiny Beans Kitten” lounge to help get...
Local Little League All-Star Team Wins More Than Just Championships
The Venice Baseball Academy’s little league team, the Tide, recently won the SoCal State Championships but it’s more than winning...
CITIZEN APP Debuts New Private Security Feature: Palisades Today – August 9, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pacific Palisades Women’s Club Gives Local Nonprofits $6k In Grants *...
Over 200 Homeless Tents Cleared From Venice Boardwalk
After six weeks of clean up and outreach by multiple organizations and departments the Venice Beach Boardwalk homeless encampment has...
Alfred Coffee Opening in Malibu
August 6, 2021 Staff Writer
Westside Dining Scene August 5, 2021 By Kerry Slater High-End Sushi Restaurant Expanding to Montana Avenue Montana Avenue in Santa...
Will Locals Adhere to the Reinstated Face-Mask Mandate?
Wearing a face-mask indoors is once again required regardless of vaccination status, how do locals feel about the new mandate?...
Tiny Homes for Veterans Pending Approval From VA
If approved, tiny homes provided by Safe Huts could bring temporary housing to homeless veterans within the VA safe camping...
New Street Furniture Program Coming to Bus Stops Across Los Angeles
StreetsLA is debuting a new program adding shade, seating, and other amenities to bus stops across Los Angeles. Brought to...
New Renderings Revealed for Future Multi-Use Building on La Cienega blvd
The SHop will be a multifamily housing and office space replacing the self-storage facility on the corner of La Cienega...
New West LA High-Rise Apartment Building Reaches its Final Height
“The Landmark” is the tallest apartment building West of the 405 and the first new high-rise built in the last...
Micheline Guide Back for Los Angeles Restaurants
By Kerry Slater The Michelin Guide is returning to California next month after being paused last year due to the...Read more
Updated: Report Advises Against Most Westside Homeless Shelter Locations Following Bonin’s Call for Feasibility Study
City Administrative Officer concludes majority of proposed sites are infeasible for residential use By Sam Catanzaro Bringing homeless shelters to...Read more