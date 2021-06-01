Officials broke ground recently at the future Westwood station of the Metro Purple Line Extension, which will connect Downtown to the Westside, learn more in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner Podley.
Metro Purple Line Extension Breaking Ground
Il Ristorante di Giorgio Baldi Featured in New York Times: Palisades Today – June 1, 2021
June 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Street Racing and Overnight RVs Top Concerns for PCH Task Force...
“Play It Forward” at Angel City Chorale’s June Concert
May 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
LA’s Premier community choral group and America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer winning Angel City Chorale will perform at a virtual...
Experimenting with Mushrooms?
May 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Mushrooms are known for their earthy flavors and health benefits, Today we learn how to cook and store them. Brought...
Santa Monica Says Bye-Bye to Bird
Bird, the company that kicked off the e-scooter movement in Santa Monica, will no longer be part of the city’s...
Cocktails For a Cause
May 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
It’s Mental Health Awareness month and Lanea Bar in Santa Monica has teamed up with I Got Your Back to...
Edify TV: Officials Unable to Move Venice RV
May 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Four LA agencies were unable to move an RV illegally parked in Venice last week. Brought to you by School...
Palisades Malibu YMCA Expands Hours: Palisades Today – May 24, 2021
May 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Malibu YMCA Expands Hours * Topanga Elementary Charter Reopens After...
Live Comedy is Back in Venice
May 24, 2021 Juliet Lemar
After a long shutdown due to Covid-19 live comedy has returned to Venice and Comedy Compound is now hosting a...
Is It Safe To Cook With Olive Oil?
May 20, 2021 Juliet Lemar
This week on Market Report Juliet Lemar talks with a local olive oil vender about the health effects of cooking...
Malibu Protects Mountain Lions with Stricter Pesticide Policies
The Coastal Commission recently granted the City of Malibu permission to expand its regulations on pesticides to protect wildlife and...
Animal Safety During Rattlesnake Season
An estimated 150,000 dogs and cats are bitten by venomous snakes each year in the United States, learn how to...
Design Review Board Discusses 76 Expansion Plan
76 Gas Station on Via de la Paz is under review for a new look after a recent vote from...
Edify TV: Hear From Palisades Fire Front Line Firefighter
The Palisades fire is now 72% contained and the suspected arsonist is in custody, hear from a Los Angeles Firefighter...
Jules Muck is Breaking Barriers for Female Artists Everywhere
World travelled artist and Venice Beach local Jules Muck shares unique journey as a female artist rising to world recognition....
Edify TV: LA Metro is Hiring
May 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
With the county beginning to fully reopen, LA Metro has announced plans to hire nearly 1,000 new drivers, learn more...
