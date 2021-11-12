Brabu restaurant in Venice has a 24k Gold Pizza, a cannabis pizza, and even pizzas inspired by the upcoming holidays. Today we speak with the Chef about his unique and fun creations. Video brought to you by Ryan Woodward.
Most Expensive Pizza In the World at Local Venice Restaurant
Christmas Lima Beans at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
November 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Just in time for the holidays we discover the many different varieties of beans offered at the Santa Monica Farmers...
Belcampo Closes Months After Mislabeling Allegations
November 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Months after a video alleging the meat sold at Belcamp was not organic or locally sourced the Santa Monica storefront...
Local Doctor Helps Cure Cervical Cancer Worldwide
November 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Cervical cancer is 100% preventable with accessible screenings. Dr. Gordon is helping provide life saving treatment and screenings in under-resourced...
New Protected Bike Lanes Near 17th St / SMC Station
November 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Construction is currently underway for new protected bike lanes near 17th St / SMC Station. Learn more in this video...
Pali High Approves Student Vaccine Mandate: Palisades Today – November 8, 2021
November 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades High School Girls Tennis Team Wins Title * Pali High...
West LA VA Offers Tiny Home Shelters for Homeless Veterans
November 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Take a look inside the new Pallet Shelter tiny home structures built on the West LA VA campus. Video brought...
‘Veterans Row’ Homeless Encampment Cleared Off San Vicente Blvd
November 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Veterans homeless encampment along San Vicente Blvd has been cleared. Hear from a local Veterans advocate and the VA...
“Citrus Caviar” at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
November 3, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Australian Finger Limes, also known as “citrus caviar” can be a great addition to holiday cocktails, salads, and more. Learn...
Local Youth Band Gives Back to the Community
November 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
First Day of School was created by the Bundlie Brothers as a way to rock out while supporting causes they...
Pali High Has Announces Fall Play “Dangerous Corner”: Palisades Today – November 1, 2021
November 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pali High Has Announces Fall Play “Dangerous Corner” * Veterans Gardens...
Save Halloween With The Santa Monica Playhouse
October 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Ready for some spooky season magic? Santa Monica Playhouse presents “Absolutely Halloween” , a fun for all ages sure to...
Pomegranate Season is Here!
October 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we are learning all about Pomegranates from the local vendors. Video brought to...
Spin Deploys New 3-Wheeled E-Scooter
October 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Spin has released its new 3 wheel e-scooter providing mobility solutions with increased stability. Video brought to you by Santa...
HULUWEEN’s Immersive Pop Up Event at Santa Monica Pier!
October 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Huluween has created an all ages immersive pop up event for Halloween weekend on the Santa Monica Pier. Video brought...
Pali Charter High Board Of Trustees Discusses Vaccine Mandate & Virtual Meetings: Palisades Today – October 25, 2021
October 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Businessman Sim Farar Appointed As U.S Representative To The U.N...
RAND Study: Unhoused Veterans Services Need to Be Tailored
Year-long study finds that few able to obtain permanent housing By Sam Catanzaro A year-long study of a group of...Read more