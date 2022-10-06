National Taco Day Food Crawl Hosted by Danny Trejo Highlights Local Restaurants

Downtown Santa Monica hosted a Taco Crawl through the area with Danny Trejo and seven other participating restaurants.
Video sponsored by Annenberg Beach House.

in Food & Drink, Video
