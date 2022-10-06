Downtown Santa Monica hosted a Taco Crawl through the area with Danny Trejo and seven other participating restaurants.
.
Video sponsored by Annenberg Beach House.
National Taco Day Food Crawl Hosted by Danny Trejo Highlights Local Restaurants
Downtown Santa Monica hosted a Taco Crawl through the area with Danny Trejo and seven other participating restaurants.
Prima Cocina Moving Into Former Kayndaves
October 6, 2022 Staff Writer
Santa Monica-based Mexican restaurant to take over longtime Palisades favorite By Dolores Quintana Prima Cocina, which has a Montana Avenue...
Stacked Set of Food Options Planned for Delta’s New LAX Terminal
October 6, 2022 Staff Writer
Alfred Coffee, Native, Chicken + Beer and more set to come to the all-new Terminal 3 By Dolores Quintana A...
‘Tavern on Main’ Giving Sports Fans Over 20 Options for Viewing
October 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Tavern on Main in Santa Monica is your home for awesome drinks and watching your favorite sports games on over...
Artist Event Showcases Local Brands
October 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
“League of Originals” is a local brand and artist showcase bringing together creators from across the westside to share knowledge...
Chevy Test Drive Event Showcases New EVs
October 4, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local EV test drive event showcase the utility of EVs and EUVs in addition to new models by Chevy..Video sponsored...
Palisades YMCA Annual Pumpkin Patch is Now Open
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Palisades YMCA Annual Pumpkin Patch is Now Open* Live Music This Weekend...
A Palisades Home That Is Renting For 50,000 Dollars A Month: Palisades Real Estate Report – October 3rd 2022
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* A Palisades Home That Is Renting For 50,000 Dollars A Month* Ben Affleck’s...
Mixed-use Project to Replacing Chipotle on Wilshire Under Review
The City of Santa Monica is currently reviewing a mixed-use development that would replace Veggie Grill and Chipotle on Wilshire...
The People Concern $250,000 Donation Match Helping Malibu’s Unhoused Population
September 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The People Concern “Malibu Match” program is matching donations up to $250,000. Learn how to get involved in this video...
Food for Thought: Santa Monica Brew Works’ Milkshake Beers Are ‘Udderly’ Good
September 29, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Brewery teams up with Johnny Rockets to make a Strawberry Milkshake Porter and a Chocolate Peanut Butter Milkshake Porter By...
Smoothie Robot Creates 9 Drinks at Once
September 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Jamba by Blendid is the newest food automation service at the UCLA campus making up to 45 smoothies an hour....
Surf Therapy Diving Into Self-Love, Sea-Love, And Surf Sisterhood
September 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Groundswell Community Project is a research-based surf therapy curriculum rooted in somatic, trauma-informed, nature, and community therapy models. Learn more...
Malibu Sees 66% Decrease in Homelessness
September 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Fundraiser For Longtime Local Business Owner in Need of Medical Care* Malibu...
Bluff Top Cemetery Coming To Malibu?: Palisades Real Estate Report – September 26th 2022
September 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Tour a Palisades Home Redesigned By AD 100 Designer Mandy Cheng* Bluff Top...
50 Apartments and Retail Under Construction on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice
September 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Construction is underway for a mixed use 50 apartment and retail space building on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice..Video brought to...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Prima Cocina Moving Into Former Kayndaves
Santa Monica-based Mexican restaurant to take over longtime Palisades favorite By Dolores Quintana Prima Cocina, which has a Montana Avenue...Read more
POPULAR
Palisades YMCA Annual Pumpkin Patch is Now Open
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Palisades YMCA Annual Pumpkin Patch is Now Open* Live Music This Weekend...Read more