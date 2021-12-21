Resource Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains expert takes you on a trek through the mountains to see the effects of climate change on the habitat of this endangered species and outlines how we can support these creatures in the wild.
Video brought to you by Vistamar School.
Nearly Endangered Pond Turtles Habitat Declining Due to Climate Change
Holiday Pet Safety and Adoption Tips
December 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
West LA Animal Shelter shares tips on adopting a pet during the holiday season as well as safety considerations during...
$83 Million Dollar Mansion Bought By A 26 Year Old Billionaire: Palisades Today – December 20, 2021
December 20, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Local Resident Falls Victim To Mail Theft * $83 Million Dollar Mansion Bought...
Thousands of Holiday Lights Bring Cheer on Holiday Road
December 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Holiday Road is a one of a kind immersive holiday experience taking place now through December, 31st. Video brought to...
100 Years in Santa Monica History of the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows
December 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Celebrating their 100th anniversary this year, the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows manager shares some interesting facts about the hotel’s...
Two Women Robbed At Gunpoint At Palisades Holiday Party: Palisades Today – December 13, 2021
December 13, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Two Women Robbed At Gunpoint At Palisades Holiday Party* Seven Arrows Elementary...
Holiday Decorations and Recipes with Pomegranates
December 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Pomegranates are a versatile fruit that can bring vibrant colors and flavors to holiday dishes and decorations. Video brought to...
YMCA Simon Meadow Tree Lot Officially Open For The Season: Palisades Today – December 6, 2021
December 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* YMCA Simon Meadow Tree Lot Officially Open For The Season* Man Attacked...
Jonah’s Kitchen Serves Up Farm Fresh Fire Grilled Cuisine
December 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Jonah’s Kitchen elevates the fast casual dining experience offering California inspired wood fire grilled organic dishes with Latin and Caribbean...
Sprouts vs Microgreens at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
December 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
What is the difference between sprouts and microgreens? Today we learn from a local farmer about the differences, nutrition, and...
Local Actor Alan Toy Cast in NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’
November 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Alan Toy is set to portray President Franklin Roosevelt in NBC’s holiday spectacular “Annie Live!”. Alan is the first disabled...
Beautify Your Neighborhood
November 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Beautify Earth connects local artists to local walls to create a more beautiful city through community involvement and art. Find...
Pali High Football Loses To San Pedro After Undefeated Season: Palisades Today – November 30, 2021
November 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Pali High Football Loses To San Pedro After Undefeated Season* Pacific Palisades...
Snackable Baby Corn at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
Looking for a quick, delicious, and fun snack? Baby corn could be the answer. Video brought to you by Avenir.
Santa Monica Brew Works Holiday Inspired Beers Have Arrived
Santa Monica Brew Works the one and only local brewery in Santa Monica has just come out with its bourbon...
ICE Santa Monica Cancelled Once Again
ICE Santa Monica is closed for another year due to technical problems, learn more in this video brought to you...
