Original Hot Dog on a Stick Unveils Newly Remodeled Location

The original Hot Dog on a Stick unveils its newly remodeled location near the Santa Monica Pier.
Video sponsored by Meals on Wheels.
The original Hot Dog on a Stick unveils its newly remodeled location near the Santa Monica Pier.
Plant-Based Restaurant Coming to Brentwood
November 10, 2022 Staff Writer
PLANTA underway in San Vicente space By Dolores Quintana The spaces at 11758 and 11754 San Vicente Boulevard in Brentwood...
Owner of Popular Moonshadows Restaurant Killed in Fiery Crash
November 9, 2022 Staff Writer
Andrea Bullo and son Marco killed in November 3 crash in Woodland Hills By Dolores Quintana The owner of the...
Celebrity Stylist Helping Homeless Through Haircuts and Conversation
November 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Jason Schneidman is helping get our unhoused neighbors off the streets and out of addiction through haircuts and conversations and...
Eugene Levy Raises 10K For Local Youth Organizations
November 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds Palisades High School Girls Tennis Wins Title Eugene Levy Raises 10K For...
On-Demand Workspace on the Westside
November 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Jam Spot gives travelers and remote workers on-demand meeting spaces while supporting local businesses and private residents who have unique,...
Reality TV Stars Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt Buy a Home In The Palisades: Palisades Real Estate Report – November 7th, 2022
November 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Reality TV Stars Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt Buy a Home In The...
Review Board Shows Smaller Scale Plans for Development on Arizona
November 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica Architectural Review Board has announced a new residential development at 568 Arizona Avenue, replacing an office building...
Beachside Bliss in Santa Monica
November 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Enjoy this video produced by Shutters. With its cool coastal ambience and location on the Santa Monica sand, Shutters on...
‘Village for Vets’ to Host Charity Event for Veterans Next Week
Cyclist Rushed to Trauma Center after Collision with RV on PCH* 'Village for Vets' to Host Charity Event for Veterans Next Week
Local Gallery Hosts Live Art Auction This Sunday Showcasing Rare Works
Santa Monica Auctions is hosting its bi-annual live art auction this Sunday November 6th starting at 1pm, see some of...
Botanical Drug Lozenge Shows Promising Results Combating Oral Cancer
Clinical researchers at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System have begun a phase 2 clinical trial for a first-in-class...
The Road To Becoming a Chess GrandMaster
1000 GMs is a non-profit organization helping chess players around the world achieve their dreams of becoming a GrandMaster. Learn...
Sugar Ray Leonard Re-Lists $45M Home For Third Time: Palisades Real Estate Report – October 31st, 2022
October 31, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* “American Pie” Producer Chris Weitz Buys Palisades Home For $7.7M* Sugar Ray Leonard...
Governor Newsom Signs Bill Barring Parking Requirements For New Developments
October 31, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A bill signed by Governor Newsom has barred all new construction developments in California from requiring parking spaces – if...
Pearl Dragon Not Renewing Lease
October 27, 2022 Staff Writer
Lease to end in 2025 for Palisades Village space By Dolores Quintana Pearl Dragon located in the Palisades Village, a...
