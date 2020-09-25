Pacific Palisades Community Council Announces Election Results

New board to have first official meeting October 8

The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) has announced the results of its 2020 elections.

According to the PPCC, the newly-elected Area and At-large representatives elected to the PPCC Board for the 2020-2022 term are:

Area One: Joanna Spak
Area Two: Steve Cron
Area Three: Haldis Toppel
Area Four: Karen Ridgley
Area Five: Sue Kohl
Area Six: Matthew Quiat
Area Seven: Jennifer Li
Area Eight: Vacant
At-large: Alan Goldsmith

At the PPCC meeting that took place on September 24, the Election Committee announced the vote tally. Stay tuned for more coverage on the results in the coming days.

The elected representatives serve a two-year term beginning on October 1. They will take their seats officially at the PPCC meeting on October 8.

“PPPC thanks all of the candidates for their willingness to participate in the public election process and commitment to serving the community; the Election Committee for responsible election management; and the entire Palisades community for supporting the democratic process by voting!” PPCC says.

