8 Nights at Birdie G’s: Chef Jeremy Fox Hosts Star-Studded Holiday Dinner Series in Santa Monica

Photo: Official

Top Chefs From Across the USA Collaborate at Special Family-Style Dining Experience

Birdie G’s, the Santa Monica restaurant helmed by Chef Jeremy Fox, is bringing back its popular seasonal dinner series for the holidays, featuring guest chefs from Los Angeles and beyond. The event, “8 Nights at Birdie G’s,” will offer a family-style dining experience with dishes created by each visiting chef, alongside the Birdie G’s team, as they interpret Birdie G’s menu with their unique culinary talents. 

8 Nights at Birdie G’s is one of the year’s most incredible dinner series. We reviewed the night that Chef Sean Brock (Audrey) was featured and few dinners have been as full of joy and the holiday spirit with such remarkable food and beverages. This year’s lineup of chefs is equally as exceptional. It’s really something special. I recommend that you attend if at all possible.  

The dinner series will take place over eight nights in December, with each evening showcasing a unique collaboration between acclaimed chefs. The schedule is as follows:

Reservation Details: Exclusive early access for Global Dining Access members begins on October 23, 2024, at 9 a.m. PT, through Resy. Reservations will open to the general public on October 25, 2024, at 9 a.m. PT.

For those interested, an eligible American Express® Card must be linked to the Resy profile for early access.

