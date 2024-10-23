Lifeguard’s Truck Stolen in Pacific Coast Highway Lot, Suspect Arrested

Police Were Eventually Forced to Break the Driver’s Side Window

A man was arrested after allegedly stealing a Los Angeles County lifeguard’s truck from a public parking lot along the Pacific Coast Highway in recent weeks, according to SMPD.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the theft occurred at 850 Pacific Coast Highway when the lifeguard left his truck running outside the headquarters while he briefly went inside. Upon returning, he discovered the vehicle had been stolen.

Lifeguards and LAPD officers quickly located the truck parked in the Jonathan Club’s parking lot, just a short distance away. The suspect was found sitting in the driver’s seat with the engine still running. Officers surrounded and blocked the vehicle.

Despite multiple commands and attempts to negotiate, the suspect refused to comply. Police were eventually forced to break the driver’s side window to take the man into custody.

No injuries were reported during the incident, and the truck was returned to the lifeguard. The identity of the suspect was not immediately released.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana
News

UCLA Students and Faculty Sue University of California Regents Alleging Free Speech Violations

October 23, 2024

Read more
October 23, 2024

Lawsuit Filed After Over 200 Protesters Arrested During Peaceful Campus Demonstration The American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California (ACLU)...
Hard, News

Footage Shows Men Stealing Venice Beach Woman’s Cat, Owner Asks for Public’s Help

October 23, 2024

Read more
October 23, 2024

One of the Men Was Heard Inquiring Over How “Expensive” the Pet Is By Zach Armstrong A Venice Beach couple is...

Photo: Palisades Symphony
Hard, News

Palisades Symphony to Honor Founding Director in Memorial Concert

October 22, 2024

Read more
October 22, 2024

Lish, Who Passed Away This Year at the Age of 89, Led the Orchestra for More Than 50 Years After...
News, Upbeat

Marina del Rey Set for 3rd Annual Halloween Boat Pageant

October 22, 2024

Read more
October 22, 2024

Spectators Can Enjoy the Event From Several Waterfront Vantage Points, Including Burton Chase Park and Other Spots Marina del Rey’s...

Photo: Official
News

Theatre Review: Matt Letscher’s Demolition on Stage at Pacific Residence Theatre

October 22, 2024

Read more
October 22, 2024

Center Stage With…Lady Beverly CohnEditor-at-Large Playwright Matt Letscher has a fabulous ear for dialogue and is a skilled storyteller as...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

“Avengers: Endgame” Director Lists Palisades Home for $25M: Report

October 21, 2024

Read more
October 21, 2024

The Fully Customized Estate, Nestled in the Upscale Pacific Palisades Riviera, Spans More Than 9,300 Sq Ft “Avengers: Endgame” director...

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana
News

UCLA Student President Issues Update on Charges Against Vigilantes in Encampment Attack

October 21, 2024

Read more
October 21, 2024

Felony Charges and Warrants in Process, U.S. Attorney Reviewing a Case By Dolores Quintana On Friday, the President of the...

Photo: Google Earth
News

Man Arrested After Allegedly Running Over, Killing Woman on Santa Monica Beach

October 21, 2024

Read more
October 21, 2024

21-Year-Old Driver Faces Charges After Driving Car on the Beach Late at Night The Santa Monica Police arrested a 21-year-old...
News, Video

(Video) SM Police Officers Association Throws Support Behind Brock, De La Torre, Roknian and Lesley

October 21, 2024

Read more
October 21, 2024

See Why SMPD Officers Are Supporting These Candidates @palisadesnews See Why SMPD Officers Are Supporting These Candidates #losangeles #california #election...

Photo: Getty
News, Upbeat

PPCC Opens Nominations for Citizen of the Year, Golden Sparkplug Awards

October 20, 2024

Read more
October 20, 2024

Winners Will Be Honored at the PPCC’s Annual Awards Gala on December The Pacific Palisades Community Council has begun accepting...
News, Video

(Video) Shutters on the Beach Brings Beachside Celebrations

October 18, 2024

Read more
October 18, 2024

For more information, go to shuttersonthebeach.com @palisadesnews For more info, go to shuttersonthebeach.com #losangeles #california #santamonica #fyp #foodie #food ♬...
Hard, News

Warrant Issued for Former Officer in Venice Beach Shooting of Homeless Man: Report

October 17, 2024

Read more
October 17, 2024

Although LAPD Oversight Ruled the Shooting Unjustified, and the Then-Police Chief Called for Charges, the County District Attorney’s Office Declined...
News, Upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: Marquez Halloween Festival

October 17, 2024

Read more
October 17, 2024

The main highlight will be a haunted house designed by local fifth graders The annual Marquez Halloween Festival will take...
News, Video

(Video) Family of SMC Shooting Victim Speak Out at Candlelight Vigil

October 17, 2024

Read more
October 17, 2024

Felicia Hudson, a 54-year-old Custodial Operations Manager at Santa Monica College, died from the workplace shooting @palisadesnews Felicia Hudson, a...

Photo: Google Earth
Dining, News

Ghirardelli to Open New Shop Along Ocean Ave

October 17, 2024

Read more
October 17, 2024

The New Shop Will Share Space With Other Popular SM Eateries Ghirardelli, the renowned San Francisco-based chocolate company, is set...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR