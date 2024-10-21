“Avengers: Endgame” Director Lists Palisades Home for $25M: Report

The Fully Customized Estate, Nestled in the Upscale Pacific Palisades Riviera, Spans More Than 9,300 Sq Ft

“Avengers: Endgame” director Joe Russo has listed his Pacific Palisades mansion for $25 million, a little over two years after purchasing the property in a competitive bidding war for $21 million, according to The Robb Report.

The fully customized estate, nestled in the upscale Pacific Palisades Riviera, spans more than 9,300 square feet and features six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and a host of luxurious amenities. The home, designed by Ken Ungar and reimagined by interior design firm Pierce & Ward, combines midcentury and London-chic influences, offering sweeping views of the surrounding canyons.

The mansion, built in 2021, was tailored during Russo’s ownership, with standout features such as high ceilings, herringbone-patterned wood floors, and designer lighting, according to Robb Report.

The expansive floor plan includes formal living and dining areas, a gourmet kitchen with top-tier appliances, and a family room that opens onto a spacious outdoor area. The outdoor space features an infinity-edge pool with a spa and Baja shelf, as well as a trellised lounge and alfresco dining area with a barbecue station, perfect for entertaining guests. The upper level houses a secluded primary suite, complete with a private balcony, two walk-in closets, a fireplace, and a luxurious bathroom with dual vanities and a soaking tub. Other highlights include a mirrored gym, a plush screening room, and a climate-controlled wine cellar.

The property is listed by Ginger Glass and Alexandra Glass of Compass.