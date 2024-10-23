Matthew Perry’s Palisades Home Sells for $8.55M: Report

Perry Purchased the House in 2020 for $6 Million and Undertook Extensive Renovations, Including Adding a Pool and Batman-Themed Décor

The Los Angeles home where actor Matthew Perry, known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing on “Friends,” passed away last year, has been sold for $8.55 million, according to the New York Times. The 3,500-square-foot, midcentury modern residence in Pacific Palisades was purchased by Arizona-based real estate developer Anita Verma-Lallian.

Perry, who died at 54 in October 2023, was found unresponsive in the property’s backyard hot tub. His death was initially classified as a drowning, but later attributed to the “acute effects of ketamine,” with opioids also found in his system. A subsequent investigation led to charges against his personal assistant, two doctors, and others for supplying him with the drug.

Perry purchased the house in 2020 for $6 million and undertook extensive renovations, including adding a pool and Batman-themed décor, a nod to his self-proclaimed “Mattman” persona. The secluded property sits on 0.4 acres and includes four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. The off-market sale was handled by Christie’s International Real Estate, with Verma-Lallian acquiring the house as an investment property.

The sale comes amid significant real estate activity for Verma-Lallian, who is also the founder of Arizona Land Consulting, as reported by The New York Times. Her recent ventures include a $20 million land deal in Buckeye, Arizona, and a $40 million acquisition in Casa Grande.