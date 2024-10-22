Marina del Rey Set for 3rd Annual Halloween Boat Pageant

Spectators Can Enjoy the Event From Several Waterfront Vantage Points, Including Burton Chase Park and Other Spots

Marina del Rey’s harbor will transform into a Halloween spectacle this weekend with the return of the annual Halloween Boat Pageant, a festive parade of decorated boats expected to draw crowds along the shore.

The event, now in its third year, is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Themed “Haunted Harbor” this year, the pageant invites boaters to deck out their vessels with spooky decorations in the spirit of the season. Participants, from seasoned sailors to casual boaters, will compete for prizes in various categories, with an emphasis on creativity and Halloween flair.

Spectators can enjoy the event from several waterfront vantage points, including Burton Chase Park and other spots along the Marina del Rey harbor. Organizers describe the event as family-friendly and welcome boaters of all ages to join in the fun.

While entry to participate in the parade requires a $25 donation, spectators can watch for free. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Autism Speaks and local outreach programs.



To register a boat for the event, participants must email the organizers with their vessel information at halloweenboatparade@gmail.com. For more details or to donate, visit https://halloweenboatparade.com/