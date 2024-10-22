Palisades Symphony to Honor Founding Director in Memorial Concert

Lish, Who Passed Away This Year at the Age of 89, Led the Orchestra for More Than 50 Years After Founding It in 1966

The Palisades Symphony Orchestra will pay tribute to its founding director, Joel Lish, with a special concert on Sunday, Oct. 27. The event will be held at the Palisades Lutheran Church and will feature works by composers such as Mozart, Bizet, and Brahms, a selection of Lish’s favorite pieces, and performances by soloists who worked with him during his decades-long career.

Lish, who passed away this year at the age of 89, led the orchestra for more than 50 years after founding it in 1966. His influence on the Los Angeles music scene extended beyond the Palisades Symphony, as he was also a music teacher in the Los Angeles school district, shaping the musical education of countless students, as described by the Symphony’s website.

The concert program includes Mozart’s “Overture to The Marriage of Figaro,” Brahms’ Symphony No. 1 in C minor, and selections from Bizet’s Carmen. Performers include mezzo-soprano Megan Gillespie, baritone Eric Castro, and violinist Cary Belling, with the orchestra conducted by Maxim Kuzin.

Lish’s legacy extends beyond the symphony he founded. He began his musical journey as a violist and later became a conductor while serving in the Air Force. His impact as a mentor and community leader left a lasting mark on musicians throughout Los Angeles, earning him a prominent place in the local classical music community.



For more information, go to http://www.palisadessymphony.org./Concert20241027.htm.