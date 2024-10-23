UCLA Students and Faculty Sue University of California Regents Alleging Free Speech Violations

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana

Lawsuit Filed After Over 200 Protesters Arrested During Peaceful Campus Demonstration

The American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California (ACLU) has filed a lawsuit on behalf of two students and two faculty members at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) The lawsuit makes allegations of violations of their rights to free speech and expression against the Regents and accuses university officials of unlawfully arresting nonviolent demonstrators during a campus protest on May 2, 2024. 

The lawsuit stems from the Palestine Solidarity Encampment, a protest organized by UCLA students to oppose actions by the State of Israel and the Israeli Defense Forces, as well as UCLA’s financial ties to those actions. According to UCLA historians, the encampment was described as an “orderly and self-disciplined environment” that initially appeared to have the support of the university administration.

Screencap from Faculty for Justice in Palestine at UCLA

However, on May 2, just days after a mob of more than 100 masked individuals armed with toxic spray, fireworks, and other weapons attacked the encampment, UCLA police, and partner agencies, acting under the direction of UC leadership, dismantled the protest camp. This action resulted in the arrests of more than 200 students, faculty, and supporters. 

“Students decrying the genocide of Palestinians and the university’s complicity were brutally shut down by the same administrators who profess to support free expression,” said Graeme Blair, a plaintiff and associate professor of political science, who was arrested during the May 2 police raid. “As an educator, I am ashamed that the university failed our students.”

Vice Chancellor Darnell Hunt, who is now interim chancellor, responded to questions at a press conference organized by students on the afternoon of May 1 by asking what students what they thought the University administration could have done to stop the “hundreds” of attackers seemingly abdicating responsibility for student safety during the attack. The ACLU lawsuit names Interim Chancellor Darnell Hunt, Administrative Vice Chancellor Michael Beck, Director of UCLA’s Office of Public Safety Rick Braziel, Acting Chief of the UCLA Police Department, Gawini Gibson, Vice Chancellor Monroe Gordon Jr. and President of the University of California, Micheal Drake. 

According to the lawsuit, the protesters were engaged in peaceful demonstrations and had not committed any violent or illegal acts. Despite this, the university illegally declared the protest unlawful and ordered LAPD and California Highway Patrol to dismantle the encampment, forcing protesters to leave or face arrest.

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana

Mohammad Tajsar, senior staff attorney at the ACLU of Southern California, criticized the university’s actions. “Our laws prohibit the suppression of speech because it is unpopular or might provoke violent reactions,” he said. “Institutions of higher learning should serve as spaces to contest ideas, critique mainstream orthodoxies, and encourage dissenting voices.”

The protest encampment, which included a diverse group of students and faculty of various religious and ethnic backgrounds, was intended as a symbol of campus unity and democratic engagement.

“The encampment captured the ideals of campus life and the promise of an inclusive democracy,” said Benjamin Kersten, a plaintiff and graduate student in art history. “Our leaders should learn from their students instead of choosing to repress those fighting for justice.”

The plaintiffs are represented by the ACLU Foundation of Southern California and the law firm Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Schoenberger. You can read the entire complaint here

UCLA responded with an emailed statement this afternoon, “We are aware of the legal action that was filed and are reviewing it. UCLA fully supports community members expressing their First Amendment rights in ways that do not violate the law or our policies, jeopardize community safety, or disrupt the functioning of the university. The encampment that arose on campus this Spring became a focal point for violence, a disruption to campus, and was in violation of the law. These conditions necessitated its removal.”

in News
Related Posts
Hard, News

Lifeguard’s Truck Stolen in Pacific Coast Highway Lot, Suspect Arrested

October 23, 2024

Read more
October 23, 2024

Police Were Eventually Forced to Break the Driver’s Side Window A man was arrested after allegedly stealing a Los Angeles...
Hard, News

Footage Shows Men Stealing Venice Beach Woman’s Cat, Owner Asks for Public’s Help

October 23, 2024

Read more
October 23, 2024

One of the Men Was Heard Inquiring Over How “Expensive” the Pet Is By Zach Armstrong A Venice Beach couple is...

Photo: Palisades Symphony
Hard, News

Palisades Symphony to Honor Founding Director in Memorial Concert

October 22, 2024

Read more
October 22, 2024

Lish, Who Passed Away This Year at the Age of 89, Led the Orchestra for More Than 50 Years After...
News, Upbeat

Marina del Rey Set for 3rd Annual Halloween Boat Pageant

October 22, 2024

Read more
October 22, 2024

Spectators Can Enjoy the Event From Several Waterfront Vantage Points, Including Burton Chase Park and Other Spots Marina del Rey’s...

Photo: Official
News

Theatre Review: Matt Letscher’s Demolition on Stage at Pacific Residence Theatre

October 22, 2024

Read more
October 22, 2024

Center Stage With…Lady Beverly CohnEditor-at-Large Playwright Matt Letscher has a fabulous ear for dialogue and is a skilled storyteller as...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

“Avengers: Endgame” Director Lists Palisades Home for $25M: Report

October 21, 2024

Read more
October 21, 2024

The Fully Customized Estate, Nestled in the Upscale Pacific Palisades Riviera, Spans More Than 9,300 Sq Ft “Avengers: Endgame” director...

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana
News

UCLA Student President Issues Update on Charges Against Vigilantes in Encampment Attack

October 21, 2024

Read more
October 21, 2024

Felony Charges and Warrants in Process, U.S. Attorney Reviewing a Case By Dolores Quintana On Friday, the President of the...

Photo: Google Earth
News

Man Arrested After Allegedly Running Over, Killing Woman on Santa Monica Beach

October 21, 2024

Read more
October 21, 2024

21-Year-Old Driver Faces Charges After Driving Car on the Beach Late at Night The Santa Monica Police arrested a 21-year-old...
News, Video

(Video) SM Police Officers Association Throws Support Behind Brock, De La Torre, Roknian and Lesley

October 21, 2024

Read more
October 21, 2024

See Why SMPD Officers Are Supporting These Candidates @palisadesnews See Why SMPD Officers Are Supporting These Candidates #losangeles #california #election...

Photo: Getty
News, Upbeat

PPCC Opens Nominations for Citizen of the Year, Golden Sparkplug Awards

October 20, 2024

Read more
October 20, 2024

Winners Will Be Honored at the PPCC’s Annual Awards Gala on December The Pacific Palisades Community Council has begun accepting...
News, Video

(Video) Shutters on the Beach Brings Beachside Celebrations

October 18, 2024

Read more
October 18, 2024

For more information, go to shuttersonthebeach.com @palisadesnews For more info, go to shuttersonthebeach.com #losangeles #california #santamonica #fyp #foodie #food ♬...
Hard, News

Warrant Issued for Former Officer in Venice Beach Shooting of Homeless Man: Report

October 17, 2024

Read more
October 17, 2024

Although LAPD Oversight Ruled the Shooting Unjustified, and the Then-Police Chief Called for Charges, the County District Attorney’s Office Declined...
News, Upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: Marquez Halloween Festival

October 17, 2024

Read more
October 17, 2024

The main highlight will be a haunted house designed by local fifth graders The annual Marquez Halloween Festival will take...
News, Video

(Video) Family of SMC Shooting Victim Speak Out at Candlelight Vigil

October 17, 2024

Read more
October 17, 2024

Felicia Hudson, a 54-year-old Custodial Operations Manager at Santa Monica College, died from the workplace shooting @palisadesnews Felicia Hudson, a...

Photo: Google Earth
Dining, News

Ghirardelli to Open New Shop Along Ocean Ave

October 17, 2024

Read more
October 17, 2024

The New Shop Will Share Space With Other Popular SM Eateries Ghirardelli, the renowned San Francisco-based chocolate company, is set...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR