Palisades local, artist, and author Sara Jane Boyers celebrates National Poetry Month in a unique way that involves the community, learn more in this video brought to you by School of Rock.
Palisades Local Celebrates National Poetry Month
Suspects Caught on Tape Burglarizing Local Cafes
April 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Cafe Vida and Palisades Garden Cafe were burglarized on April 19th LAPD is still searching for the suspects. This video...
Local Activist Speaks About Hazardous Trash on Venice Streets
With Illegal dumping increasing by 420% since 2016 local activists are calling for action. Hear what local Rick Swinger of...
Edify TV: Voluntary Homeless Encampment Cleanups?
LA lawmakers have voted to replace mandatory homeless encampment cleanups citywide with a voluntary-based program, learn more in this video...
Two Airlift Rescues Within an Hour in Santa Monica Mountains: Palisades Today – April, 26, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Two Airlift Rescues Within an Hour in Santa Monica Mountains *...
Want to Be A Triathlete?
LA Tri Club has been a Westside staple for over 20 years, providing information, support services, training & racing activities,...
Edify TV: Tesla Supercharger Coming to Santa Monica
A 24-hour Tesla supercharger station is planned for Santa Monica. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica...
Ramada Inn Homeless Shelter Appeal Denied in Unanimous Vote
April 24, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A unanimous vote by The Board of Public Works denied an appeal filed on behalf of 400 local residents and...
Edify TV: Venice Vigil for Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo
This week a group gathered in Venice to pay homage to two Black people killed by police: Daunte Wright and...
Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Needed Care for Homeless Vets
April 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
This week a free mobile dental clinic created by Village for Vets, The Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC,...
Plein Air Painter Brings Local Landscapes Into Focus
April 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Award-winning artist Richard J. Oliver’s plein air paintings bring insightful observations about humankind’s relationship with nature. Brought to you by...
Edify TV: Biking Increasing in Los Angeles
Once considered among the worst places for cyclists, data shows that biking has increased substantially in Los Angeles. Learn more...
Edify TV: Renting a Car for Less Than a Scooter?
April 20, 2021 Juliet Lemar
You can now borrow a car on the Westside for less than the price of an electric scooter. Learn more...
Homeless Man on Meth in Roosevelt Tunnel Unresponsive: Palisades Today – April, 19, 2021
April 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Man on Meth in Roosevelt Tunnel Unresponsive * Missing Local...
Edify TV: $2 Billion Beverly Hills Development Proposed Near Westside
A developer wants to build a $2 billion condo and retail development flanking the Beverly Hilton hotel. Learn more in...
