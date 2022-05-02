Polo Season Returns to Will Rogers Historic Polo Fields

May marks the beginning of polo season at the Will Rogers Polo Fields. Experience this fun sport while learning about its historical significance in this video brought to you by Brad de la Cruz.

Related Posts
News, Video

Palisades Americanism Parade Association Seeks July 4th Parade Theme: Palisades Today – May 2nd 2022

May 2, 2022

Read more
May 2, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Palisades Americanism Parade Association Seeks July 4th Parade Theme* Palisades Recreation Center...
Citrus Without Acidity?

Citrus Without Acidity?

April 28, 2022

Read more
April 28, 2022

Citrus without the acidity? Lemons that look like hands? Friend's Ranches has many varieties of citrus this season for all...
Video, Wellness

Free Yoga Event at The Santa Monica Pier

April 27, 2022

Read more
April 27, 2022

Wellness & Waves is a community event that encourages healthy living for people of all levels. Join in the fun...
News, Video

Video: Culver City Converting Two Motels Into Homeless Shelters

April 25, 2022

Read more
April 25, 2022

The City of Culver City is converting two motels into homeless shelters. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Life and Arts, Video

Santa Monica Auctions Showcasing World Class Fine Art at Bergamot Station Auction event.

April 22, 2022

Read more
April 22, 2022

Santa Monica Auctions is hosting its bi-annual live outdoor art auction on May 15th at Bergamot Station Arts Center. See...
Food & Drink, Video

Cannabis Infused Fine Dining At New Westside Restaurant

April 20, 2022

Read more
April 20, 2022

Newly opened Nostalgia Bar & Lounge is paving the way for a new type of cuisine and infusions in Santa...
Video

Meet the Officers of SMPD Beat One

April 19, 2022

Read more
April 19, 2022

In this four part series we'll be getting to know community police officers who patrol each beat in Santa Monica....
News, Video

Candidates Set To Speak At Two Upcoming Public Forums: Palisades Today – April 18th, 2022

April 18, 2022

Read more
April 18, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Candidates Set To Speak At Two Upcoming Public Forums* "A Run For...
Family, Video

Santa Monica Bead & Design Show Returns to the Fairmont

April 14, 2022

Read more
April 14, 2022

The Fairmont is hosting The Santa Monica Bead & Design Show this April 22-24th. Artisans, jewelers, antiquities, classees, and much...
Food & Drink, Video

What Locals Love About The Santa Monica Farmers Market

April 14, 2022

Read more
April 14, 2022

The Santa Monica farmers market has something for everyone. Today we chat with locals about what they love most about...
Video, Wellness

Earth Day Celebration Coming to Will Rogers State Park

April 13, 2022

Read more
April 13, 2022

Resilient Palisades in collaboration with the city is hosting a family friendly Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 16th at...
Video, Wellness

Local Broadway Star Returns to Home Stage For May 7th Performance

April 13, 2022

Read more
April 13, 2022

For the first time in 3 years Broadway star and Palisades native Lyrica Woodruff returns to perform at The Broad...
News, Video, Wellness

Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Free Care For Veterans

April 12, 2022

Read more
April 12, 2022

Village for Vets in collaboration with Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC and Don and Lorraine Freeberg Foundation provided...
News, Video

Two Local Pali High School Students Robbed in Local Alley: Palisades Today – April 11th, 2022

April 11, 2022

Read more
April 11, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Two Local Pali High School Students Robbed in Local Alley* LA County...
News, Video

Enforcement Tightens For Illegally Parked Cars in Bus Lanes

April 9, 2022

Read more
April 9, 2022

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation today began targeted enforcement of vehicles illegally parked or stopped in designated bus lanes..Video...

