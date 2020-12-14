Over the weekend, protestors moved from Hollywood to Beverly Hills participating in a save small businesses march. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Protestors March To Save Small Businesses
Edify TV: DMV Lines a Concern Amid Pandemic?
“They don’t clean the seats down between each person sitting down so, I am going to go home change and...
Theatre Palisades Presents “A Christmas Carol” Live Stream Event December 16th: Palisades Today – December, 14, 2020
December 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Theatre Palisades Presents “A Christmas Carol” Live Stream Event December 16th...
Edify TV: A Charlie Brown Christmas Comes to Pacific Palisades
December 14, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
A small installation is bringing big-time holiday spirit to Pacific Palisades. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Edify TV: Venice Boardwalk Development Passes Hurdle
December 12, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
A proposal to build a three-story, mixed-use development on Venice Boardwalk recently passed a hurdle in the planning process. Learn...
Is Artificial Intelligence Taking Over Home Remodeling?
Today on Westside Cribz, We discuss Foxy AI’s newest home remodeling tool, Peek at Raiz Valani’s Stunning $40M dollar Malibu...
Edify TV: Pasta Truck Sets up Shop on Westside
December 11, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
A renowned pasta truck has opened a brick and mortar location on the Westside. Learn more in this video made...
Judge Takes Issue With County’s Outdoor Dining Ban
A judge says that LA County’s decision to temporarily ban patio dining was done without evidence but will this allow...
Charlie Brown Christmas Tree at Palisades Village Green: Palisades Today – December, 10, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Charlie Brown Christmas Tree at Palisades Village Green * Hundreds Of...
Edify TV: Holiday Fun at the Santa Monica Pier
December 9, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
While most holiday events have been moved to a virtual format this year, a festive art installation has made its...
Edify TV: Venice Holiday Sign Lighting
December 8, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A global pandemic could not stop the holiday spirit coming to the Westside over the weekend with the (virtual) Venice...
9th Grade Pali High Student Cece Dale Wins Houck Thanksgiving Card Design Competition: Palisades Today – December, 7, 2020
December 8, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * 9th Grader Cece Dale Wins Houck Thanksgiving Card Design Competition *...
Edify TV: Villa Marina Marketplace Mall Redevelopment
December 6, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Learn about plans to overhaul the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall to include over 400 apartments and retail in this video...
Estee Lauder Creative Guru Donald Robertson Lists Beautiful Santa Monica Home
Today on Westside Cribz, New trends for home appliances, Donald Robertson lists his Santa Monica Home, LA rents decrease by...
Edify TV: Westside Tourism Faces Long Recovery
The local tourism industry–decimated by COVID-19, is not expected to reach previous levels until 2024 the LA Tourism and Convention...
Topanga Canyon Reopen After Vehicle Causes Downed Power Lines and Brush Fire: Palisades Today – December, 3, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Topanga Canyon Reopen After Vehicle Causes Downed Power Lines and Brush...
