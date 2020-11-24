The City of Santa Monica has picked up two recent legal victories in its effort to close the Santa Monica Municipal Airport. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Santa Monica Airport Closure?
Holiday Meats at Bob’s Market
November 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Looking for all organic, sustainably raised meat for your holiday meals? Bob’s Market has a massive selection of top quality...
Four Private Palisades Schools Receive Waivers to Re-open: Palisades Today – November, 23, 2020
November 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Four Private Palisades Schools Receive Waivers to Re-open * Homicides Reach...
Edify TV: 22-Story Office Building Planned for Westside
November 23, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Learn about plans to bring a 22-story office building to the Westside in this video made possible by Santa Monica...
$26 Million Dollar Home Designed by Hal Levitt
November 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, We glimpse inside Hal Levitt’s “Holt House”, examine why the housing market took a slight pause...
Ultra Runner Jeffrey Stern Sets New Record for 68 Mile Backbone Trail: Palisades Today – November, 19, 2020
November 20, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Ultra Runner Jeffrey Stern Sets New Record for 68 Mile Backbone...
Westside Golf Course to be Affordable Housing?
November 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
As Los Angeles continues to grapple with an affordable housing crisis, an architect is proposing converting a Westside public golf...
Thanksgiving Poultry From Bob’s Market
November 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we visit Bob’s Market in Santa Monica to check out their poultry selection and prepared meals for the upcoming...
Edify TV: Reopening of Popular Westside Beach Workout Destination
November 17, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
“It’s just so great,” says a man on the reopening of a popular Westside beach workout destination. “This is therapy...
Donate to The Palisades Rotary Club Holiday Toy Drive: Palisades Today – November, 16, 2020
November 17, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Donate to The Palisades Rotary Club Holiday Toy Drive * Increased...
Edify TV: Westside 7-Eleven Proposal Sparks Debate
November 17, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A proposal to bring a 7-Eleven to a Westside neighborhood has brought some backlash from nearby residents who claim the...
Samohi Community Attempting to Stop History Building Demolition
November 16, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Members of the Santa Monica High School community are attempting to stop the demolition of the 85-year-old History Building. Learn...
Edify TV: Westside Apartment Building to Hotel Conversion?
November 16, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
A developer’s proposal to convert a Westside apartment complex into a hotel has been met by backlash from some members...
Reese Witherspoon Sells $6.7 Million Dollar Malibu Ranch
November 13, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, how virtual rental applications have increased fraud, Reese Witherspoon sells her Malibu farm, and the local...
Will Palisades Beach Detail Remain After Police Budget Cuts? Palisades Today – November, 12, 2020
November 13, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Will Palisades Beach Detail Remain After Police Budget Cuts? * President...
LA Lawmakers Implement Mask Mandate for Restaurants
November 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles restaurants can now refuse service to people who refuse to wear a mask. Learn more in this video...
