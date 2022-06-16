Shop With Celebrity Chef Nyesha Arrington

Today we are shopping for cherries and getting to know TV personality and Chef, Nyesha Arrington. She is the winner of “Top Chef” and “Chef Hunter” and now is a judge alongside Chef Gordon Ramsay on the new show “Next Level Chef” on FOX.
.
Special shout out to Chef Josiah Citrin and everyone at Mélisse Restaurant.
.
Video sponsored by Deasy Penner Podley.

in Food & Drink, Video
