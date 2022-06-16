Today we are shopping for cherries and getting to know TV personality and Chef, Nyesha Arrington. She is the winner of “Top Chef” and “Chef Hunter” and now is a judge alongside Chef Gordon Ramsay on the new show “Next Level Chef” on FOX.
.
Special shout out to Chef Josiah Citrin and everyone at Mélisse Restaurant.
.
Video sponsored by Deasy Penner Podley.
Shop With Celebrity Chef Nyesha Arrington
