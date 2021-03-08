On Feb.24th City Council voted 14-1 in favor of grocery store workers and drug retail workers making an extra $5 an hour in ‘Hero Pay’, learn more in this video by Deasy Penner Podley
Should Grocery Store Employees Receive Hazard Pay?
Westside Boy Raising Money to Find Cure for Twin’s Genetic Disorder
March 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A Westside boy for the fifth year in a row is raising money to help find a cure for his...
Venice Mourns Death of Local Artist
March 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
John DeCindis, Photographer, Artist, and Venice local passed away on Saturday, February 27th, from injuries sustained after violent assault near...
Brush Fire Burns a Quarter Acre Near North Bellino Drive: Palisades Today – March, 8, 2021
March 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Brush Fire Burns a Quarter Acre Near North Bellino Drive *...
More Coastal Housing for the Westside?
More affordable housing may be coming to Westside coastal neighborhoods. Learn more in this video made possible by School of...
Edify TV: Westside High-Rise Nears Completion
A Westside high-rise checking in at over 30 stories is nearing has topped-out, the first building of this size built...
Video: Indoor Dining Close to Returning in LA County
March 5, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Indoor dining could return to LA County very soon. Learn more and hear what diners have to say in this...
Caltrans Gate on PCH and Temescal Repaired
After six months a Caltrans gate near PCH and Temescal which prevented access to a restricted fire danger area has...
Palisades Residents May Finally Have Reliable Service.
After 4 months of community complaints to At&T and the FCC. The AT&T tower South of Mastros on PCH has...
“McMansion” Sized Home on Marquez Causing Community Concerns
Palisades residents urge City to enforce Coastal Act, Zoning Codes, and setbacks to new development on Marquez Ave. Brought to...
What is the Best Club of 2020 on the Westside?
LaGrange Cycling Club was awarded club of the year for 2020, learn more about what makes this club so unique....
Palisades Grieves Death of 6th Grader Molly Steinsapir: Palisades Today – March, 1, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Grieves Death of 6th Grader Molly Steinsapir * At&T Tower...
A Bookstore Amplifying Social Change
Village Well Books & Coffee is offering books, food, and community focused social impact. Learn more in this video brought...
Westside local Chloe Temtchine receives life-saving, double-lung transplant.
February 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Chloe Temtchine is an award-winning singer, songwriter, and speaker who recently received a life-saving, double-lung transplant, hear is her story....
Video: Closing Streets to Allow for More Outdoor Dining?
February 25, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
A drunk driver recently crashed into a Santa Monica outdoor dining area, bringing attention to a proposal that would close...
