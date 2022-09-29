Jamba by Blendid is the newest food automation service at the UCLA campus making up to 45 smoothies an hour. Learn more in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.
Smoothie Robot Creates 9 Drinks at Once
Food for Thought: Santa Monica Brew Works’ Milkshake Beers Are ‘Udderly’ Good
September 29, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Brewery teams up with Johnny Rockets to make a Strawberry Milkshake Porter and a Chocolate Peanut Butter Milkshake Porter By...
Surf Therapy Diving Into Self-Love, Sea-Love, And Surf Sisterhood
September 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Groundswell Community Project is a research-based surf therapy curriculum rooted in somatic, trauma-informed, nature, and community therapy models. Learn more...
Malibu Sees 66% Decrease in Homelessness
September 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Fundraiser For Longtime Local Business Owner in Need of Medical Care* Malibu...
Bluff Top Cemetery Coming To Malibu?: Palisades Real Estate Report – September 26th 2022
September 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Tour a Palisades Home Redesigned By AD 100 Designer Mandy Cheng* Bluff Top...
50 Apartments and Retail Under Construction on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice
September 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Construction is underway for a mixed use 50 apartment and retail space building on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice..Video brought to...
New Orleans Fried Chicken Institution Willie Mae’s Now Open for Delivery in LA With Venice Location Coming Soon
By Dolores Quintana While Willie Mae’s Scotch House Restaurant has not yet opened their sit down restaurant in Venice, the...
Draycott Restaurant Raising Funds Palisades Charter Elementary
Proceeds from restaurant’s happy hour will raise funds for school’s PEP program By Dolores Quintana It’s September and Happy Hour...
Farmshop Releases Dinner Menu
Dinner hours take place between 5:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday By Dolores Quintana Farmshop in the Brentwood Country...
Local Chef Dara Yu Becomes Youngest Chef to Win ‘MasterChef’ Title
September 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Westside local and Gourmandise School teacher Dara Yu chats with us on the red carpet during the viewing party for...
‘Sameday Health’ Launches Monkeypox Testing at Venice Beach Location
September 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Get a same day appointments and 48 hour test results for covid-19, Flu, and Monkeypox testing now available at the...
Striping for Pickleball Court Coming to Palisades Recreation Center
September 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Striping for Pickleball Court Coming to Palisades Recreation Center* Home Invasion and...
An 81 Unit, Seven Story Mixed-Use Development Is Planned for Brentwood
September 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The proposed project on Wilshire Boulevard could replace a closed Pho restaurant. Video sponsored by DPP
Former Malibu Home Of Cindy Crawford Sells At Rumored Discount: Palisades Real Estate Report – September 19th 2022
September 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Former Malibu Home Of Cindy Crawford Sells At a Discount * Tom Gore’s Daughter...
2XU Malibu Triathlon Helps Raise $1Million For Children’s Hospital L.A
September 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
This weekend triathletes will come to Malibu to participate in the 2XU Malibu Triathlon. Learn more in this video brought...
The ‘New Bar’ in Town Offers Non-Alcoholic Options For Cocktail Lovers
September 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Recently opened bottle shop, New Bar, offers unique non-alcoholic wine, beer, and spirits. Learn more in this video brought to...
