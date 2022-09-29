Smoothie Robot Creates 9 Drinks at Once

Jamba by Blendid is the newest food automation service at the UCLA campus making up to 45 smoothies an hour. Learn more in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.

in Food & Drink, Video
