Looking for a quick, delicious, and fun snack? Baby corn could be the answer.
Snackable Baby Corn at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
Santa Monica Brew Works Holiday Inspired Beers Have Arrived
November 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Brew Works the one and only local brewery in Santa Monica has just come out with its bourbon...
ICE Santa Monica Cancelled Once Again
November 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
ICE Santa Monica is closed for another year due to technical problems, learn more in this video brought to you...
Missing Elderly Man Rescued From Remote Palisades Location: Palisades Today – November 22, 2021
November 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Missing Elder Found And Rescued From Remote Palisades Location* LA City Council...
New Study Finds 1 in 5 Tweens Experience Cyberbullying
November 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
According to a recent study by the Cyberbullying Research center over 20% of tweens, aged 9 – 12 have experienced...
Veterans Demand Answers to Homeless Crisis Outside Ted Lieu’s West LA Office
November 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Veterans took to the streets and marched from the West LA VA campus to the office of Ted Lieu, seeking...
Celebrate Wellness While Supporting Lupus LA
November 17, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Beach Yoga SoCal is celebrating Friendsgiving with a month of gratitude offering their beachfront wellness experiences throughout the month of...
Local Church Seeks Community Help For Repairs
November 16, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Church in Ocean Park Is in need of a new roof after 100 years of service. Learn how you...
Palisades Historical Society Set To Host Centennial Celebration: Palisades Today – November 15, 2021
November 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Palisadian Allison Holdorff Polhill Announces Council Run For District 11 * Palisades Historical...
Most Expensive Pizza In the World at Local Venice Restaurant
November 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Brabu restaurant in Venice has a 24k Gold Pizza, a cannabis pizza, and even pizzas inspired by the upcoming holidays....
Christmas Lima Beans at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
November 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Just in time for the holidays we discover the many different varieties of beans offered at the Santa Monica Farmers...
Belcampo Closes Months After Mislabeling Allegations
November 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Months after a video alleging the meat sold at Belcamp was not organic or locally sourced the Santa Monica storefront...
Local Doctor Helps Cure Cervical Cancer Worldwide
November 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Cervical cancer is 100% preventable with accessible screenings. Dr. Gordon is helping provide life saving treatment and screenings in under-resourced...
New Protected Bike Lanes Near 17th St / SMC Station
November 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Construction is currently underway for new protected bike lanes near 17th St / SMC Station. Learn more in this video...
Pali High Approves Student Vaccine Mandate: Palisades Today – November 8, 2021
November 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades High School Girls Tennis Team Wins Title * Pali High...
West LA VA Offers Tiny Home Shelters for Homeless Veterans
November 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Take a look inside the new Pallet Shelter tiny home structures built on the West LA VA campus. Video brought...
