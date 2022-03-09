Coleman Family Farms has unique spring greens that are sure to jazz up your next meal.
Spring Greens to Add to Your Next Dish
Coleman Family Farms has unique spring greens that are sure to jazz up your next meal.
Inaugural Dragon Boat Festival Held At Burton Chace Park
March 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Team U.S.A racer talks about his love of the sport and the first ever Dragon Boat Festival held this past...
Actor Michael Madsen Arrested In Malibu: Palisades Today – March 7th, 2022
March 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Actor Michael Madsen Arrested In Malibu* Upcoming Centennial Celebrations On The Way...
The Future of EV Charging Stations in Santa Monica
March 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The City of Santa Monica’s own Sustainability analyst discusses the future of the City’s EV Action Plan in this video...
Cage Free or Free Range?
March 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
What is the difference between cage free and free range eggs? Today we chat with a local farmer about the...
Gluten Free Restaurant Offers Over 30 Wines By The Glass at New Location
March 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
From the creators of Sinners & Saints comes a new local gem, 401k Restaurant offers a fully gluten free menu...
Santa Monica City Hall Reopens to Public
March 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After closing in March 2020 Santa Monica City Hall has reopened to the public. Learn what services are available now...
Pali High School Senior Raises Funds for Leukemia Society: Palisades Today – February 28th 2022
February 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Puzzle Zoo On Sunset Blvd Has Closed After Church Gives 30 Days...
Protesters Gather in Westwood Calling for U.S Support for Ukraine
February 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A mass of protesters gathered on Veteran and Wilshire Ave to protest the Russian attacks on Ukraine. Hear what protesters...
Red Cross Experiencing Worst Blood Shortage in Over a Decade
February 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
One donation of blood can save up to three lives and The American Red Cross needs your help as our...
Local Diner Celebrates 40th Anniversary with a Special Giveaway
February 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Beloved, award-winning local restaurant John O’Groats is celebrating its 40th Anniversary on Saturday, February 26th. In celebration of the big...
Random Acts of Kindness Day Celebrated at Local Cafe
February 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
La La Land Kind Cafe in collaboration with Jergens treated customers to free giveaways during Random Acts of Kindness Day..Video...
Santa Monica Library Goes Fine Free
February 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Public Library is going fine free! Learn more in this video brought to you by The Invisible Gardener.
Spotlight On Black Health And Wellness During Black History Month
February 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Building Bridges Art exchange in collaboration with The City of Santa Monica is highlighting black artists during Black History month...
LA Unified School District Will Drop Mask Mandates: Palisades Today – February 21st 2022
February 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Man Wielding Machete Causes PCH Lane Closure* LA Unified School District Will...
Snoop Dogg’s Family Opens New Beauty Bar In Santa Monica
February 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Chateau Beauty Bar is the newest black-owned business to open in the heart of Santa Monica. Hear from the owners...
