Succulents for Dinner? Market Report Explores Sea Beans

You never know what new ingredients you’ll find at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. Today we discovered Sea Beans, an edible succulent.
.
Video sponsored by The Canyon Club.

in Food & Drink, Video
