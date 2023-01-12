You never know what new ingredients you’ll find at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. Today we discovered Sea Beans, an edible succulent.
Succulents for Dinner? Market Report Explores Sea Beans
Cheesemonger Opens Grocery Store in Santa Monica Canyon
January 12, 2023 Staff Writer
Canyon Grocer up and running at 169 W Channel Road By Dolores Quintana Cheesemonger Kurt Gurdal has opened a grocery...
Famous NYC Restaurant Opening Century City Location
January 12, 2023 Staff Writer
Casa Dani set to open in former Rocksugar space in Westfield Century City By Dolores Quintana Chef Dani Garcia is...
Venice Oceanarium Marine Biologist Talks All About Jellyfish
January 11, 2023 Juliet Lemar
The Venice Oceanarium invites a local marine biologist to tell us all about jellyfish and their relationship with humans in...
Palisades Library Offering Special Programming in January
January 10, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Bottega Veneta Opens Store in Palisades Village* Palisades Library Offering Special Programming...
Musician Roy Orbison Jr Buys $4M Malibu Home: Palisades Real Estate Report – January 9th, 2023
January 9, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Musician Roy Orbison Jr Buys $4M Malibu Home * Ben Affleck Finds Buyer For...
New Green Spaces and Bike Lanes Seeking Funding From City
January 9, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Former City Councilmember Mike Bonin announced last minute motions to improve infrastructure before his departure. .Video sponsored by DPP.
14 Veterans Sue Government for Failing to Build Permanent Housing on West LA V.A Campus
January 6, 2023 Juliet Lemar
The federal lawsuit against the West L.A VA is asking for the completion of 1,200 units of housing on the...
Venice Beach Lifeguard Tower Could Be Demolished
January 5, 2023 Juliet Lemar
The three story tall lifeguard tower at 2300 Ocean Walk is being slated for removal. Locals have another idea in...
LA Breakfast Burrito Hotspot Opening on the Westside
January 5, 2023 Staff Writer
Cofax Coffee coming to 10868 W. Washington Boulevard in Culver City By Dolores Quintana Cofax Coffee, one of the Fairfax...
Popular Malibu Restaurant Closes After 22 Years
January 4, 2023 Staff Writer
Malibu Kitchen closed as of December 4, 2022 By Dolores Quintana It is indeed sad news that the Malibu Kitchen,...
L.A Fire Department Tips for Keeping Homes Safe During Rains
January 4, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* No Camping Ordinance Now in Effect in L.A* L.A Fire Department Tips...
Become a Rockstar With School of Rocks Performance Based Music Education Programs
January 3, 2023 Juliet Lemar
School of rock patented results driven programs combine one-on-one lessons with group band practices, making school of rock the ultimate...
Pacific Palisades’ Top 10 Dining Stories of 2022
December 29, 2022 Staff Writer
As the year comes to a close, here are the top 10 dining stories for Pacific Palisades in 2022, sorted...
Local Kids Food Delivery Services Take The Stress Of Making Lunch Off Your Plate
December 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Cross Lunch Off Your List, Lunch Bunch delivers nutritious, creative and fun to eat meals for kids aged 3-10. Conveniently...
digital
