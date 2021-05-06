Strawberries at the Santa Monica Farmers Market are now in season, join Juliet Lemar for Market Report to learn about all the different varieties of berry in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.
Summer Strawberries Are Here!
Could Penmar, Rancho Park Golf Courses Become Affordable Housing?
Under a state bill facilities like Penmar and Rancho Park golf courses could be converted into space for affordable housing....
Edify TV: Site Work Begins on Nearly Billion Dollar LAX Station
Site work has begun for a nearly billion dollar light rail transit station coming to LAX. Learn more in this...
Edify TV: Concert Capacity Rules Issue for Small Venues
Live music is back in LA County but the owner of a Westside jazz club says reopening will have to...
Palisades Library to Remain Closed Despite County Wide Reopening: Palisades Today – May, 3, 2021
May 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Rabbi Morley T. Feinstein Passes Away * Palisades Library to Remain...
Brentwood Senior Premieres Musical Talents with LA Philharmonic
April 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Brentwood School Senior Joey Karz is premiering his musical compositions at the Los Angeles Philharmonic 2020/21 Composer Fellowship Program, learn...
Canter’s Deli Opens Westside Location
April 30, 2021 Staff Writer
Iconic LA restaurant comes to Santa Monica and Bundy By Kerry Slater Landmark restaurant and bakery Canter’s Deli has opened...
Italian-Style Raw Seafood Bar Comes to Westside
Crudo e Nudo, a new Italian-style raw seafood bar on the Westside offers sustainably sourced fresh fish, shellfish and crustaceans....
19-Year-Old Westsider Creates Food Sharing App
April 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
OpenPantry app co-founder Theo Goldstine has a vision for the future of food sharing that reduces waste and insecurity from...
Youth Mental Health Crisis on the Rise
April 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Mental health related hospitalizations among youth have increased by 31% over the past year for 12-17 year olds, May is...
Palisades Local Celebrates National Poetry Month
April 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Palisades local, artist, and author Sara Jane Boyers celebrates National Poetry Month in a unique way that involves the community,...
Suspects Caught on Tape Burglarizing Local Cafes
April 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Cafe Vida and Palisades Garden Cafe were burglarized on April 19th LAPD is still searching for the suspects. This video...
Local Activist Speaks About Hazardous Trash on Venice Streets
With Illegal dumping increasing by 420% since 2016 local activists are calling for action. Hear what local Rick Swinger of...
Edify TV: Voluntary Homeless Encampment Cleanups?
LA lawmakers have voted to replace mandatory homeless encampment cleanups citywide with a voluntary-based program, learn more in this video...
Two Airlift Rescues Within an Hour in Santa Monica Mountains: Palisades Today – April, 26, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Two Airlift Rescues Within an Hour in Santa Monica Mountains *...
Want to Be A Triathlete?
LA Tri Club has been a Westside staple for over 20 years, providing information, support services, training & racing activities,...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Summer Strawberries Are Here!
Strawberries at the Santa Monica Farmers Market are now in season, join Juliet Lemar for Market Report to learn about...Read more
POPULAR
19-Year-Old Westsider Creates Food Sharing App
OpenPantry app co-founder Theo Goldstine has a vision for the future of food sharing that reduces waste and insecurity from...Read more