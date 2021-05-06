Summer Strawberries Are Here!

Strawberries at the Santa Monica Farmers Market are now in season, join Juliet Lemar for Market Report to learn about all the different varieties of berry in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.

in Food & Drink, Video
