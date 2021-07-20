The Last Polo Field in Los Angeles Reopens on the Westside

Will Rogers polo field is the last remaining polo field in Los Angeles and polo club games now resumed after shutting down during the pandemic. Video brought to you by Canyon Club.

in Video
