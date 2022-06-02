Scott Farms, who has been at the farmers market since 1982, shows us two peach varieties with ‘queen’ in the name. Learn the differences between these tasty fruits in this video brought you by Wise & Healthy Aging.
The Queens of the Peach Variety
Santa Monica’s Izzy’s Deli Permanently Closed
June 1, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Longtime 24-hour deli closes after after nearly 50 years of service By Sam Catanzaro Santa Monica landmark Izzy’s Deli has...
New Pizza Spot Coming to Swarthmore Avenue
June 1, 2022 Staff Writer
Roca Pizza opening early 2023 at 1061 Swarthmore By Dolores Quintana There will be a new location of Roca Pizza...
PAL Rick Crocker 5K Run Walk Challenge Kicks Off Memorial Day Weekend
June 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The PAL Rick Crocker 5K Run Walk Challenge brought together our service members with community youth in honor of a...
Memorial Mural For Molly Steinsapir Unveiled At Theatre Palisades: Palisades Today – May 31st, 2022
May 31, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Memorial Mural For Molly Steinsapir Unveiled At Theatre Palisades* Win $1000 Dollars...
Live Music, Food, and Fun Event Supporting Local Animal Shelter This Weekend!
May 31, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Animal Shelter Foundation is hosting an open house event on June 4th between 12pm – 3pm to raise...
Music Festival Inspired Food Event ‘Eeeeeats Con LA’
May 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
‘Eeeeeats Con LA’ was a culinary event featuring food from around the world and many local favorites in addition to...
Pudding Concept Feeds LA’s Curious, Dessert Connoisseurs
May 25, 2022 Staff Writer
By Susan Payne A fairly new trend has made Los Angeles a three-time permanent home, giving dessert connoisseurs a taste...
Popular Malibu Restaurant Opening Sushi Spot
May 25, 2022 Staff Writer
Howdy’s Sonrisa Cafe to open malibu Sushi later in the year By Dolores Quintana Howdy’s Sonrisa Cafe in Malibu owner...
Palisades YMCA Provides Groceries For Our Food Insecure Neighbors
May 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Palisades YMCA participates in the FeedLA a program which is helping a growing number of our neighbors get the...
Santa Monica Early Childhood Lab School Unveiled
May 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica Early Childhood Lab School was created in partnership with Santa Monica College, the City of Santa Monica,...
Palisades Library Reopens After Nearly Two Years Of Closure: Palisades Today – May 23rd, 2022
May 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Palisades Library Reopens After Nearly Two Years Of Closure * Private Developer Fined...
HerbalLife24 Triathlon L.A Kicks Off on Venice Beach
May 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Over 2,000 athletes competed in this year’s Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles event. Learn more about who competed and who won...
‘Shop Like a Chef’ Tips for Efficiency at The Farmers Market
May 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local Chef Chris Sayegh from Nostalgia bar and lounge gives us tips for shopping efficiently at the Santa Monica Farmers...
Winston Pies Opening Third Location In Santa Monica
May 18, 2022 Staff Writer
The restaurant used to be known as ButterCrust Pies Winston Pies is staying in Santa Monica when opening their third...
“Breaking the Cycle” Foster Youth Awareness Month
May 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Angels Nest is helping foster youth break the cycle of homelessness and poverty through education. Learn how you can get...
