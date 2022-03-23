Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we learned how to cook up three different kinds of root vegetables from a local farmer.
.
Video brought to you by Sheriff Alex Villanueva
Tired of Potatoes? Try Root Veggies!
Broad Street Oyster Expanding
March 24, 2022 Staff Writer
Popular Malibu seafood restaurant opening Grand Central Market location By Dolores Quintana Broad Street Oyster Company will be adding yet...
Honoring Women’s History Month With ‘Yarn Bomb’ Art Exhibit at Village Green
March 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local Palisadian Michelle Villemaire creates the sixth annual ‘Yarn Bomb’ exhibit at Village Green Park. See the exhibit in this...
Local Artists Honored at Legendary Women of Venice Awards
March 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Venice Art Crawl hosts the 3rd annual Legendary Women of Venice Awards, find out who was honored in this video...
2.9 Magnitude Earthquake Off Coast of Malibu: Palisades Today – March 21st, 2022
March 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Palisades Community Council Announces New Trees Coming To The Community* 2.9 Magnitude...
Pacific Park Seeks 200 New Employees This Weekend
March 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Pacific Park is looking for 200 people to join their team at the Santa Monica Pier. See what positions are...
An Artistic Twist on Picnic Tables
March 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Make your picnic experience a creative event when you visit Douglas Park and sit at “Tables of Content” by artists...
Kale of All Kinds
March 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we explore three different kinds of Kale from Cole Family Farms..Video sponsored by...
L.A. Love & Leashes Helps Shelter Pets Find Forever Homes
March 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
L.A. Love & Leashes is the only non-profit adoption center in LA focused on finding homes for dogs and cats...
Amazon Books Palisades Village Location Closing: Palisades Today – March 14th, 2022
March 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Pacific Palisades Baseball Association Event Successful * Amazon Books Palisades Village Location ClosingAll...
Local Rotary Club Accepting Applications for Community Grants
March 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica Rotary Club Foundation is dedicated to promoting and encouraging charitable, scientific, literary, and educational activities within the...
Spring Greens to Add to Your Next Dish
March 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Coleman Family Farms has unique spring greens that are sure to jazz up your next meal. .Video sponsored by Sheriff Alex...
Inaugural Dragon Boat Festival Held At Burton Chace Park
March 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Team U.S.A racer talks about his love of the sport and the first ever Dragon Boat Festival held this past...
Actor Michael Madsen Arrested In Malibu: Palisades Today – March 7th, 2022
March 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Actor Michael Madsen Arrested In Malibu* Upcoming Centennial Celebrations On The Way...
The Future of EV Charging Stations in Santa Monica
March 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The City of Santa Monica’s own Sustainability analyst discusses the future of the City’s EV Action Plan in this video...
Cage Free or Free Range?
March 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
What is the difference between cage free and free range eggs? Today we chat with a local farmer about the...
