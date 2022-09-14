Turning Loss Into Hope ‘Sophia’s Buddies’ Raises $550K For Pediatric Cancer Research

After the loss of her child, Sandra Pearson created Sophia’s Buddies in her daughter’s memory to help raise funding and awareness for pediatric cancer research at 2XU Malibu Triathlon. 
