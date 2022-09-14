After the loss of her child, Sandra Pearson created Sophia’s Buddies in her daughter’s memory to help raise funding and awareness for pediatric cancer research at 2XU Malibu Triathlon.
Turning Loss Into Hope ‘Sophia’s Buddies’ Raises $550K For Pediatric Cancer Research
After the loss of her child, Sandra Pearson created Sophia’s Buddies in her daughter’s memory to help raise funding and awareness for pediatric cancer research at 2XU Malibu Triathlon.
Two Mountain Lion Kittens Discovered in Santa Monica Mountains
September 14, 2022 Staff Writer
P-107 and P-108 captured, tag, released back to mother Two mountain lion kittens were recently captured and tagged in the...
Los Angeles Announces Lowest Water Use in the Month of August on Record
September 14, 2022 Staff Writer
Third straight month of record-low water use for Angelenos Mayor Eric Garcetti Tuesday announced that Angelenos have achieved the all-time...
Sylvester Stallone’s Former Estate Lists for $35 Million: Palisades Real Estate Report – September 12th 2022
September 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Sylvester Stallone’s Former Estate Lists for $35 Million* Ben Afflek Sells $30M Palisades...
Not Your Typical Casino Night Hosted by Century City Chamber of Commerce
September 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A casino night with a twist bringing together local businesses to help better our community. Hosted by the Century City Chamber...
Architect William Hefner Designed Home Just Listed For $23.9M: Palisades Real Estate Report – September 6th 2022
September 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Former Home Of Steven Bochco Listed For $35M* Architect William Hefner Designed Home...
Coastal Cleanup Day Honoring Our Oceans and Local African American History
August 31, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Bay Street Beach Historic District and the Santa Monica Conservancy along with other local organizations are hosting a coastal cleanup...
Original Pierre Koenig Palisades Home On Sale For The First Time Ever: Palisades Real Estate Report – August 29th 2022
August 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Ben Affleck Is Selling His $30M Palisades Home* Original Pierre Koenig Palisades Home...
Kitten Season Brings Tens of Thousands of Kittens to L.A
August 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
From spring to fall tens of thousands of kittens are born in L.A during Kitten season and Cat Cafe Lounge...
National Park Service Acquires 45 Acres of Land Adjacent to the Backbone Trail
August 24, 2022 Staff Writer
The land includes a cluster of four former privately-owned parcels The National Park Service (NPS) has acquired 45 acres of...
California Legal Aid Providers Awarded $1.1 Million in Grants to Improve Pro Bono Services
August 24, 2022 Staff Writer
Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles (LAFLA) will receive $383,696 The Legal Services Corporation (LSC) announced last week that it...
“Bringing Barcelona’s “Superblocks” to Los Angeles?”
August 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A Los Angeles City Councilmember is calling for a pilot program that would recreate Barcelona’s pedestrian-centric “Superblocks” to Los Angeles....
New Organic Street Food Restaurant Opens on Venice Boardwalk
August 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Pachamama restaurant just opened on the Venice boardwalk offering organic “street” food including vegan-friendly options. .Video sponsored by The Bike Shop.
Local Yarn Artist Creates Public Art From Recycled Materials
August 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local crochet artist London Kaye is creating public art displays across the Westside and helping others express their artistic talents...
What’s Your Favorite Local Business? Vote Now!
August 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Voting is now open for the annual Best of Awards!* Voting is a great way to help your favorite local...
Pacific Palisades Community Council Election Update
August 16, 2022 Staff Writer
Submitted by the Pacific Palisades Community Council At the regularly scheduled PPCC meeting of August 11, 2022, we held a...
