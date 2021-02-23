Valley to the Westside in Under 20 Minutes?

The fantasy of getting to the Valley from the Westside in under 20 minutes, even during rush hour, is one step closer to reality. Learn more in this video made possible by DBR Roofing.

in Video
News, Video

American Red Cross Blood Drive on February 23 Needs Your Help: Palisades Today – February, 22, 2021

February 23, 2021

February 23, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * American Red Cross Blood Drive on February 23 Needs Your Help...
Video

The Perfect Night Out with WE Drive-Ins

February 22, 2021

February 22, 2021

WE Drive-Ins has redefined the drive in movie experience with new release films, artisan dining options from local restaurants, and...
News, Video

Asian Woman Verbally Assaulted in Racially Motivated Attack

February 19, 2021

February 19, 2021

While walking near the intersection of Bundy and Montana an Asian woman was verbally assaulted by a man walking his...
Video

Paul Revere Middle School To Host 80s Themed Auction

February 18, 2021

February 18, 2021

Paul Revere Middle School has gotten creative with its annual fundraiser by hosting an immersive virtual 80s themed event that...
News, Video

Catalytic Converter Theft Spikes In Westside Neighborhoods.

February 18, 2021

February 18, 2021

Catalytic converter theft is on the rise, what vehicles are most at risk and prevention techniques in this video brought...
Education, Video, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Westside Schools to Reopen?

February 17, 2021

February 17, 2021

Health officials have given the green light for certain Los Angeles schools to begin in-person instruction but Westside parents may...
News, Video

Edify TV: Congestion Fee for the Westside?

February 16, 2021

February 16, 2021

A report was recently released looking into the feasibility of implementing congestion fees for Los Angeles, including on Westside roadways....
News, Video

Palisades Locals Nominated For Golden Globes, Critics Choice and Sag Awards: Palisades Today – February, 15, 2021

February 16, 2021

February 16, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Locals Nominated For Golden Globes, Critics Choice and Sag Awards...
News, Real Estate, Video

Video: America’s Most Expensive Home Hits the Westside Market

February 14, 2021

February 14, 2021

A Westside mansion that took 600 workers nearly a decade to build has hit the market as the most pricey...
News, Real Estate, Video

Is Hunter Biden Renting a Home on the Venice Canals?

February 12, 2021

February 12, 2021

Federal agents, blacked-out SUVs and other government vehicles around the Venice Canals could be security for Hunter Biden, learn more...
News, Video

How to Protect Your Home From Wildfire.

February 11, 2021

February 11, 2021

Research Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains has been a leader in environmental education and community outreach since 1964,...
Video

“Annexing the Palisades” explores the secrets of historical neighborhoods throughout LA.

February 11, 2021

February 11, 2021

The secrets of Murphy Ranch are at the center of the drama unfolding in “Annexing the Palisades” presented by the...
News, Video

Evicting Brentwood Gophers

February 10, 2021

February 10, 2021

The City of Los Angeles and Brentwood Community Council have approved a humane, non-toxic, removal treatment to reduce the gopher...
Video, Westside Wellness

Is roller skating having a resurgence?

February 10, 2021

February 10, 2021

Roller skating seems to be all over social media nowadays, but this hobby has been around for decades, learn more...
News, Video, Westside Wellness

Video: Local Teen’s ‘Lasagna Cures Cancer’ Fundraiser

February 10, 2021

February 10, 2021

A Westside high-school student is teaming up with a popular Italian market for a worthy and delicious cause: a “Lasagna Cures...

