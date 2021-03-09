Venice Mourns Death of Local Artist

John DeCindis, Photographer, Artist, and Venice local passed away on Saturday, February 27th, from injuries sustained after violent assault near Venice Boardwalk. This video brought to you by School of Rock.

in Video
