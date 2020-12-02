Video: Local Gym Owners File Lawsuit

Local gym owners are seeking a relaxation of health orders aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus in a Los Angeles lawsuit. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.

in Video, Westside Wellness
Related Posts
News, Westside Wellness

Los Angeles Closes Playgrounds

December 2, 2020

Read more
December 2, 2020

Trails, beaches and other outdoor spaces remain open By Chad Winthrop The City of Los Angeles has closed playgrounds as...

Photo: LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl (Facebook).
News, Westside Wellness

Supervisor Sheila Kuehl Eats at Santa Monica Restaurant After Voting to Suspend Outdoor Dining

December 1, 2020

Read more
December 1, 2020

LA County Supervisor dines at Il Forno in Santa Monica last Tuesday By Sam Catanzaro LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl,...
News, Video

Former Chamber of Commerce President Roy Robbins Dies at Age 70: Palisades Today – November, 30, 2020

December 1, 2020

Read more
December 1, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Former Chamber of Commerce President Roy Robbins Dies at Age 70...
News, Video

Edify TV: Budget Cuts Leading to More Beach Pollution

December 1, 2020

Read more
December 1, 2020

Local budget cuts are leading to more trash and pollution on Westside beaches according to environmental experts. Learn more in...
Real Estate, Video

Infamous “Opus” Mansion Finally Sells

November 27, 2020

Read more
November 27, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, One of La’s most infamous properties has finally found a buyer, and is the term “Stater...
Dining, Food & Drink, Video

Edify TV: Layoffs Coming as LA County Suspends Outdoor Dining

November 25, 2020

Read more
November 25, 2020

“We are laying off about 70 percent of our staff,” says a local restaurant owner in the wake of LA County...
Food & Drink, Video

Holiday Meats at Bob’s Market

November 24, 2020

Read more
November 24, 2020

Looking for all organic, sustainably raised meat for your holiday meals? Bob’s Market has a massive selection of top quality...
Video

Santa Monica Airport Closure?

November 24, 2020

Read more
November 24, 2020

The City of Santa Monica has picked up two recent legal victories in its effort to close the Santa Monica...
News, Video

Four Private Palisades Schools Receive Waivers to Re-open: Palisades Today – November, 23, 2020

November 24, 2020

Read more
November 24, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Four Private Palisades Schools Receive Waivers to Re-open * Homicides Reach...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: 22-Story Office Building Planned for Westside

November 23, 2020

Read more
November 23, 2020

Learn about plans to bring a 22-story office building to the Westside in this video made possible by Santa Monica...
Real Estate, Video

$26 Million Dollar Home Designed by Hal Levitt

November 21, 2020

Read more
November 21, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, We glimpse inside Hal Levitt’s “Holt House”, examine why the housing market took a slight pause...
News, Video

Ultra Runner Jeffrey Stern Sets New Record for 68 Mile Backbone Trail: Palisades Today – November, 19, 2020

November 20, 2020

Read more
November 20, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Ultra Runner Jeffrey Stern Sets New Record for 68 Mile Backbone...
News, Video

Westside Golf Course to be Affordable Housing?

November 19, 2020

Read more
November 19, 2020

As Los Angeles continues to grapple with an affordable housing crisis, an architect is proposing converting a Westside public golf...
Dining, Food & Drink, Video

Thanksgiving Poultry From Bob’s Market

November 19, 2020

Read more
November 19, 2020

Today we visit Bob’s Market in Santa Monica to check out their poultry selection and prepared meals for the upcoming...

A rendering of the Belmont Village project. Photos: Shimahara.
Real Estate, Uncategorized, Westside Wellness

12-Story Senior Housing Project to Include Memory Care Units, Assisted Living and More

November 18, 2020

Read more
November 18, 2020

Belmont Village project to go before Westwood Design Review Board By Sam Catanzaro A 12-story, 153-foot-tall, senior housing project is...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR