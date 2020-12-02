Local gym owners are seeking a relaxation of health orders aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus in a Los Angeles lawsuit. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Video: Local Gym Owners File Lawsuit
Los Angeles Closes Playgrounds
December 2, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Trails, beaches and other outdoor spaces remain open By Chad Winthrop The City of Los Angeles has closed playgrounds as...
Supervisor Sheila Kuehl Eats at Santa Monica Restaurant After Voting to Suspend Outdoor Dining
December 1, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
LA County Supervisor dines at Il Forno in Santa Monica last Tuesday By Sam Catanzaro LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl,...
Former Chamber of Commerce President Roy Robbins Dies at Age 70: Palisades Today – November, 30, 2020
December 1, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Former Chamber of Commerce President Roy Robbins Dies at Age 70...
Edify TV: Budget Cuts Leading to More Beach Pollution
December 1, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local budget cuts are leading to more trash and pollution on Westside beaches according to environmental experts. Learn more in...
Infamous “Opus” Mansion Finally Sells
November 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, One of La’s most infamous properties has finally found a buyer, and is the term “Stater...
Edify TV: Layoffs Coming as LA County Suspends Outdoor Dining
November 25, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
“We are laying off about 70 percent of our staff,” says a local restaurant owner in the wake of LA County...
Holiday Meats at Bob’s Market
Looking for all organic, sustainably raised meat for your holiday meals? Bob’s Market has a massive selection of top quality...
Santa Monica Airport Closure?
The City of Santa Monica has picked up two recent legal victories in its effort to close the Santa Monica...
Four Private Palisades Schools Receive Waivers to Re-open: Palisades Today – November, 23, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Four Private Palisades Schools Receive Waivers to Re-open * Homicides Reach...
Edify TV: 22-Story Office Building Planned for Westside
November 23, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Learn about plans to bring a 22-story office building to the Westside in this video made possible by Santa Monica...
$26 Million Dollar Home Designed by Hal Levitt
November 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, We glimpse inside Hal Levitt’s “Holt House”, examine why the housing market took a slight pause...
Ultra Runner Jeffrey Stern Sets New Record for 68 Mile Backbone Trail: Palisades Today – November, 19, 2020
November 20, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Ultra Runner Jeffrey Stern Sets New Record for 68 Mile Backbone...
Westside Golf Course to be Affordable Housing?
November 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
As Los Angeles continues to grapple with an affordable housing crisis, an architect is proposing converting a Westside public golf...
Thanksgiving Poultry From Bob’s Market
November 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we visit Bob’s Market in Santa Monica to check out their poultry selection and prepared meals for the upcoming...
12-Story Senior Housing Project to Include Memory Care Units, Assisted Living and More
November 18, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Belmont Village project to go before Westwood Design Review Board By Sam Catanzaro A 12-story, 153-foot-tall, senior housing project is...
