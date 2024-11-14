(Video) Santa Monica Brew Works Available For Holiday Parties and Events

Space For Groups 20-300+. Visit Santamonicabrewworks.com For More Info.

in Dining, Video
News, Video

(Video) What Parents Love about Vistamar’s Open House v1

November 13, 2024

Why attend a Vistamar admissions open house? Parents talk about all that you can experience when you visit. At Open...

Photo Credit: Republique
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Thanksgiving 2024: The Best Places to Order Your Holiday Pies in Los Angeles

November 7, 2024

Get Ready for Your Thanksgiving Dinner With the Best Desserts November is the official start of the holiday season and...

Photo: Google Earth
Dining, News

The Whaler Celebrates 80 Years as Venice Landmark

November 7, 2024

Throughout November, the Whaler Will Feature Drink and Food Specials, Live Music, and Weekend Events The Whaler, a Venice Beach...
News, Video

(Video) Palisades Voters Speak on Their Choices at the Ballot Box

November 6, 2024

Local Voters Made Their Voices Heard on Tuesday https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZP8LLEYkp/
News, Video

The Willows: 30 Years Going Strong

November 5, 2024

Founded in 1994, The Willows Community School, located in Culver City, California, is a Developmental Kindergarten through 8th grade non-profit, co-educational...
News, Video

(Video) Downtown L.A. Reacts to World Series Victory

October 31, 2024

The Dodgers Are World Series Champs For The Eighth Time https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTFtyDDKn/

Photo: Instagram: @orla_santamonica
Dining, News

Michael Mina’s Egyptian-Mediterranean Restaurant Opens in Santa Monica

October 31, 2024

Inside, the 270-Seat Restaurant’s Interior Draws Inspiration From Greek and Egyptian Coastal Aesthetics Renowned chef Michael Mina has opened his...
News, Video

(Video) Home Front Build Maintains Original Architectural Vision For Modern Homes

October 29, 2024

For More Information, Go to homefrontbuild.com @palisadesnews Home Front Build Adapts Original Vision of Architect Into Modern Structures #home #construction...
News, Video

At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be

October 29, 2024

Students achieve remarkable outcomes with our strong academics, small classes, and personalized approach. Our graduates don’t just attend college—they excel....
News, Video

(Video) School of Rock Offering Summer Camps for Future Rockstars

October 25, 2024

Various Camps Are Offered for Beginners and Experienced Musicians Alike @palisadesnews Various Camps Are Offered for Beginners and Experienced Musicians...
News, Video

(Video) Better for You Pumpkin Spice Latte with Milk PSL Almond Milk at Sweet Laurel Bakery in Pacific Palisades

October 23, 2024

Located at 15279 Sunset Boulevard, it’s a gluten free bakery. you can double your pumpkin spice with their pumpkin olive...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

8 Nights at Birdie G’s: Chef Jeremy Fox Hosts Star-Studded Holiday Dinner Series in Santa Monica

October 23, 2024

Top Chefs From Across the USA Collaborate at Special Family-Style Dining Experience Birdie G’s, the Santa Monica restaurant helmed by...
News, Video

(Video) SM Police Officers Association Throws Support Behind Brock, De La Torre, Roknian and Lesley

October 21, 2024

See Why SMPD Officers Are Supporting These Candidates @palisadesnews See Why SMPD Officers Are Supporting These Candidates #losangeles #california #election...
News, Video

(Video) Shutters on the Beach Brings Beachside Celebrations

October 18, 2024

For more information, go to shuttersonthebeach.com @palisadesnews For more info, go to shuttersonthebeach.com #losangeles #california #santamonica #fyp #foodie #food ♬...
News, Video

(Video) Family of SMC Shooting Victim Speak Out at Candlelight Vigil

October 17, 2024

Felicia Hudson, a 54-year-old Custodial Operations Manager at Santa Monica College, died from the workplace shooting @palisadesnews Felicia Hudson, a...

