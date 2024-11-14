Space For Groups 20-300+. Visit Santamonicabrewworks.com For More Info.
(Video) Santa Monica Brew Works Available For Holiday Parties and Events
(Video) What Parents Love about Vistamar’s Open House v1
November 13, 2024 Staff Writer
Why attend a Vistamar admissions open house? Parents talk about all that you can experience when you visit. At Open...
Thanksgiving 2024: The Best Places to Order Your Holiday Pies in Los Angeles
November 7, 2024 Staff Writer
Get Ready for Your Thanksgiving Dinner With the Best Desserts November is the official start of the holiday season and...
The Whaler Celebrates 80 Years as Venice Landmark
November 7, 2024 Staff Writer
Throughout November, the Whaler Will Feature Drink and Food Specials, Live Music, and Weekend Events The Whaler, a Venice Beach...
(Video) Palisades Voters Speak on Their Choices at the Ballot Box
November 6, 2024 Staff Writer
Local Voters Made Their Voices Heard on Tuesday https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZP8LLEYkp/
The Willows: 30 Years Going Strong
November 5, 2024 Staff Writer
Founded in 1994, The Willows Community School, located in Culver City, California, is a Developmental Kindergarten through 8th grade non-profit, co-educational...
(Video) Downtown L.A. Reacts to World Series Victory
October 31, 2024 Staff Writer
The Dodgers Are World Series Champs For The Eighth Time https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTFtyDDKn/
Michael Mina’s Egyptian-Mediterranean Restaurant Opens in Santa Monica
October 31, 2024 Staff Writer
Inside, the 270-Seat Restaurant’s Interior Draws Inspiration From Greek and Egyptian Coastal Aesthetics Renowned chef Michael Mina has opened his...
(Video) Home Front Build Maintains Original Architectural Vision For Modern Homes
October 29, 2024 Staff Writer
For More Information, Go to homefrontbuild.com @palisadesnews Home Front Build Adapts Original Vision of Architect Into Modern Structures #home #construction...
At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be
October 29, 2024 Staff Writer
Students achieve remarkable outcomes with our strong academics, small classes, and personalized approach. Our graduates don’t just attend college—they excel....
(Video) School of Rock Offering Summer Camps for Future Rockstars
October 25, 2024 Staff Writer
Various Camps Are Offered for Beginners and Experienced Musicians Alike @palisadesnews Various Camps Are Offered for Beginners and Experienced Musicians...
(Video) Better for You Pumpkin Spice Latte with Milk PSL Almond Milk at Sweet Laurel Bakery in Pacific Palisades
October 23, 2024 Staff Writer
Located at 15279 Sunset Boulevard, it’s a gluten free bakery. you can double your pumpkin spice with their pumpkin olive...
8 Nights at Birdie G’s: Chef Jeremy Fox Hosts Star-Studded Holiday Dinner Series in Santa Monica
October 23, 2024 Staff Writer
Top Chefs From Across the USA Collaborate at Special Family-Style Dining Experience Birdie G’s, the Santa Monica restaurant helmed by...
(Video) SM Police Officers Association Throws Support Behind Brock, De La Torre, Roknian and Lesley
October 21, 2024 Staff Writer
See Why SMPD Officers Are Supporting These Candidates @palisadesnews See Why SMPD Officers Are Supporting These Candidates #losangeles #california #election...
(Video) Shutters on the Beach Brings Beachside Celebrations
October 18, 2024 Staff Writer
For more information, go to shuttersonthebeach.com @palisadesnews For more info, go to shuttersonthebeach.com #losangeles #california #santamonica #fyp #foodie #food ♬...
(Video) Family of SMC Shooting Victim Speak Out at Candlelight Vigil
October 17, 2024 Staff Writer
Felicia Hudson, a 54-year-old Custodial Operations Manager at Santa Monica College, died from the workplace shooting @palisadesnews Felicia Hudson, a...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
(Video) Santa Monica Brew Works Available For Holiday Parties and Events
Space For Groups 20-300+. Visit Santamonicabrewworks.com For More Info.Read more
POPULAR
9th Circuit Court Blocks Modular Housing Plan for West L.A. VA Campus: Report
The Order Follows Judge Carter’s Directive in August for the VA to Create 1,800 Permanent Supportive Housing Units and 750...Read more