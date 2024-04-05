(Video) See Inside Santa Monica’s New Plant-Based Deli

B&T’s Deli is One of Many New Eateries on Montana Avenue @bandtsdeli

@palisadesnews B & T is now open in Santa Monica #deli #plantbased #vegan #sandwiches #losangeles #california #santamonica #fyp ♬ original sound – palisadesnews
in Dining, Video
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook: @Nalu Vida Venice
Dining, News

Tropical Bar & Grille Opening Soon in Venice’s Washington Square

April 4, 2024

Read more
April 4, 2024

The President of Venice Duck Brewery and CEO of Casa Rica Tequila Have Teamed up to Take the Place of...

Photo: Instagram: @fonuts
Dining, News

“Enlightened Donut” Shop Coming to Montana Ave

April 3, 2024

Read more
April 3, 2024

It Is One of Several Promising Dining Spots Setting up Shop Along Montana By Zach Armstrong In the latest addition...
News, Video

(Video) Giant Spinning Statue of David Lynch Unveiled in Santa Monica

March 31, 2024

Read more
March 31, 2024

The Surreal Artwork is the Latest Addition to Santa Monica’s Public Art Scene @palisadesnews The latest addition to Santa Monica’s...
News, Video

 (Video) Philz Coffee Set to Close Westside Location Next Month

March 27, 2024

Read more
March 27, 2024

The Franchise Recently Made Headlines for Changing Headquarters @palisadesnews Philz is closing its Santa Monica shop #coffeeaddict #coffee #coffeeshop #losangeles...
News, Video

(Video) Workers Strike at Luxury Hotel in Downtown Santa Monica

March 27, 2024

Read more
March 27, 2024

Meanwhile, Unite Here Local 11 Recently Announced a Contract Was Ratified at 34 Hotels @palisadesnews Workers are striking at Proper...
Hard, Video

(Video) Improvements Coming to Reed Park

March 21, 2024

Read more
March 21, 2024

The Playhouse Will Be Reactivated and Security Has Been Bolstered @palisadesnews Improvements are coming to Reed Park #losangeles #california #santamonica...
Dining, Video

(Video) Starbird Chicken Opens First West L.A. Location

March 19, 2024

Read more
March 19, 2024

The California chicken franchise has two other spots in L.A. County. @palisadesnews Starbird is now open on the Westside #chicken...
Upbeat, Video

(Video) See Inside the New Museum Preserving Venice Beach’s Historic Legacy

March 15, 2024

Read more
March 15, 2024

The Venice Heritage Museum Will Have Future Exhibitions and Events this Summer @palisadesnews Come see inside the new museum that...
Upbeat, Video

(Video) Euromassage’s Various Services Yield Physical Benefit and Relaxation

March 14, 2024

Read more
March 14, 2024

The Massage Spa is Along Beverly Boulevard in Downtown Los Angeles @palisadesnews Euromassage offers an array of services that yield...
Dining, Video

(Video) Public Safety Concerns Lead Popular Santa Monica Restaurant to Close

March 7, 2024

Read more
March 7, 2024

Cult, Once Located on Third Street Promenade, Said Recent Developments in the Neighborhood Made it Hard to Continue @palisadesnews Public...
News, Video

(Video) Carve Out Some Peaceful Time for Your Energetic System, Body, Mind, and Soul In Santa Monica’s Premier Wellness Studio

March 6, 2024

Read more
March 6, 2024

IntoMeSea is dedicated to creating a space where we care for, connect to, and transcend the self in order that...
News, Video

(Video) Sweet Lady Jane is back. The Santa Monica location on Montana soft opened today. Exclusive: The other locations will start to soft open later this week

March 5, 2024

Read more
March 5, 2024

The triple berry cake is packed with juicy berries. @Sweet Lady Jane @palisadesnews Sweet Lady Jane is back. The Santa...

Photo: Instagram: @VanLeeuwenicecream
Dining, News

Upcoming Ice Cream Shop on Montana Ave. Will Serve Multitude of Vegan Flavors

February 29, 2024

Read more
February 29, 2024

The Company Has Come a Long Way Since Its Humble Beginnings as a New York City Food Truck By Zach...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, News

This is Warehouse Restaurant’s Happy Hour Menu

February 29, 2024

Read more
February 29, 2024

Its Outdoor Happy Hour Takes Place on the “Pond” By Zach Armstrong Since 1969, the Warehouse Restaurant in Marina del...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, News

“St. Patrick’s Dinner Dance” Coming to American Legion Palisades Post

February 28, 2024

Read more
February 28, 2024

Registration Runs Through March 6 By Zach Armstrong American Legion Palisades Post 283 invites those of all ages to celebrate...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR