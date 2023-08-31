(Video) Step Inside Highland Village’s Bakery

The cafe and bakery serves pancakes, omelets, and french toast.

@palisadesnews Look inside K Bakery at Palisades Dr #palisades #pacificpalisades #coffee #coffeeshops #cafe #bakery #fypシ ♬ Morning Coffee – whiplash music
in Dining, Video
Photo: Instagram: @dukesmalibu
Dining, News

What’s For Dinner at Duke’s Malibu?

August 31, 2023

These are the Dinner Options at the High-End Dining Spot By Zach Armstrong Duke’s Malibu serves Hawaiian-influenced cuisine while being...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, News

Pet Owners Can Get Ice Cream Gift Cards at Sweet Rose

August 31, 2023

The Event Is Part of Labor Day Weekend Celebrations Embrace the spirit of Labor Weekend with an event for both...
Upbeat, Video

(Video) Jordanian Tailor Moves Location to Pacific Palisades

August 30, 2023

Tailor who worked for the King and Queen of Jordan has a new spot in Palisades. @palisadesnews This Palisadian tailor...
Real Estate, Video

(Video) Look Inside This $8.5M Turnkey Home in Pacific Palisades

August 28, 2023

Located at 14949 LA Cumbre Dr., the property is listed by Amir Mostame of The Agency @palisadesnews The $8.5 million...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Erewhon, Becky G, and MALK Launch Exclusive ‘Swirl-Chata’ Super Smoothie for Charity

August 24, 2023

Enjoy a Star-Powered, Nutrient-Packed Smoothie at Erewhon Tonic Bars By Dolores Quintana Erewhon, the renowned health food retailer, has unveiled...
Dining, Video

(Video) Afternoon Coffee at Highland Village’s Starbucks

August 24, 2023

Relaxing afternoon at one of Palisades’ Starbucks locations. @palisadesnews Afternoon coffee at Highland Village’s Starbucks #starbucks #coffee #palisades #pacificpalisades #fypシ...

Photo: Instagram: @carusos
Dining, News

Caruso’s Executive Chef to Serve Exclusive Night at Angelini Ristorante

August 23, 2023

Collaborating With Chef Gino Angelini, the Event Presents an Encounter With the Michelin Star-Acclaimed Chef “A Taste of Caruso’s at...
Local business, sponsored, Video

Performance Based Music Education at School of Rock

August 23, 2023

Learn to be a rock star with School of Rock’s performance based music curriculum that will have you playing the...
News, Video

(Video) Highlights From Palisades Dolphins 2023 Football Opener

August 21, 2023

Palisades Dolphins football defeated El Camino Real Royals in the 2023 opening game. @palisadesnews Recap of the Palisades Dolphins first...
Real Estate, Video

(Video) This $6M Home Has 1,300 Sq Ft of Decks and Balconies

August 21, 2023

Located at 1361 Berea Pl, the property boasts five bedrooms. @palisadesnews This Palisades home has 1,300 Sq Ft of decks...
Local business, sponsored, Video

Early Childhood Music Education With School of Rock

August 21, 2023

School of Rock is now enrolling for their ‘Little Wing’ and ‘Rookies’ programs for kids ages 3+.  Video sponsored by...
News, Video

(Video) High-End Eyeglass Store Coming to Palisades Village

August 18, 2023

Jacques Marie Mage specializes in Italian and Japanese glasses. @palisadesnews The brand specializes in Japanese and Italian eyewear #eyewear #sunglasses...

Photo: Instagram: @the_Draycott
Dining, News

Here’s What’s on the Menu During The Draycott’s Happy Hour

August 17, 2023

The Draycott Is Hosting Happy Hour Events on Weekdays From 2:30 p.m. And Concluding at 5:30 p.m. By Zach Armstrong...

Photo: Instagram: @liandmeinnyc
Dining, News

Malibu Dining Spot Named World’s Most Beautiful Waterfront Restaurant

August 17, 2023

Pour Moi Conducted an Analysis of Instagram Data to Ascertain the Most Exquisite Waterfront Dining Swimwear retailer Pour Moi conducted...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, News

These Are the Best Palisadian Restaurants According to Yelp

August 17, 2023

Millions Go to the Crowd-Sourced Review Website to Determine What Spots Are Worth Trying By Zach Armstrong Millions go to...

