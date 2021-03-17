Today on Westside Food Scene we visit Santa Monica’s Blue Plate Oysterette, serving fresh seafood with East Coast clam shack charm and ocean views.
Westside Food Scene: Fresh Seafood and Ocean Views at Blue Plate Oysterette
Adapting To The Needs of The Community During the Pandemic
With over 75 years of service the Boys and Girls Club has adapted to the needs of the community during...
1936 Historical Canyon Studio Listed For First Time: Palisades Today – March, 15, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * 1936 Historical Canyon Studio Listed For First Time * Chase’s Care...
Edify TV: Over 20 Westside Restaurants Teaming Up to Feed Community
Over 20 Westside restaurants have cooked over 30,000 meals to help feed locals in need. This video brought to you...
Boys & Girls Club Adapting to New Needs
With over 75 years of service the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Monica has adapted to the needs of the community during the pandemic....
Edify TV: Luxury Hotel Planned for Malibu
A terraced luxury hotel may be coming along PCH in Malibu. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia...
Video: Westfield Culver City & Century City Company Selling U.S. Malls
A major shopping mall company is looking to sell off its U.S. properties, including two Westfield Culver City and Century...
New RecycLA Rate Impact Relief Plan
March 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
RecycLA customers impacted by Covid-19 have options in a new “recycLA Rate Impact Relief Plan”, learn more in this video...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Ghost Kitchen’ Delivering to Pacific Palisades
March 12, 2021 Staff Writer
Controversial wellness company launches healthy takeout venture By Kerry Slater Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop–the controversial wellness company–has opened a “ghost kitchen”...
Edify TV: Street Food Vendors Qualify for Vaccines
March 12, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
The next tier of vaccines is now available to street food vendors, but getting shots to this population may prove...
Illegal Street Racing in Westside Neighborhoods
March 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Street racers and car clubs on PCH and surrounding neighborhoods have residents concerned about safety. This video was brought to...
Food Review: Ramen Restaurant Opens First Westside Location
March 11, 2021 Staff Writer
ai Ramen opens first Westside location By Kerry Slater A new ramen spot on the Westside may not knock your...
Dogtown Media CEO Meets With WIPO and UN on Future of Mobile Apps
March 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Dogtown Media CEO and Venice local Marc Fischer recently met with the United Nations WIPO Agency and Kenyan Entrepreneurs at...
Westsiders Getting Vaccinated at Higher Rates
March 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
New data suggests Westside neighborhoods are receiving more Covid-19 Vaccines then other areas in Los Angeles, this video brought to...
Hear From Veteran Who Was Hit in San Vicente Encampment Crash
Ryan, a Veteran and resident of an encampment on San Vicente Boulevard, was a hit by a vehicle that crashed...
Westside Boy Raising Money to Find Cure for Twin’s Genetic Disorder
March 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A Westside boy for the fifth year in a row is raising money to help find a cure for his...
